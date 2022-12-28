The Steam Deck is not a traditional gaming console, since it manages to play pretty much everything under the sun, so why are some clamoring for exclusives?. Valve’s Steam Deck is a genius bit of kit, one that finally solidifies the idea of a ‘handheld PC’ in the form factor of a Switch, or PSP. While GPD, Ayaneo, and OneXPlayer have all succeeded in various ways, nothing has felt as cohesive as the Steam Deck itself.

