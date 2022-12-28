Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Following his debut, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. It has been more than two years since he debuted in AEW, and many fans wonder just how long Sting will keep on wrestling. It seems Sting knows how he wants to hang up his pro wrestling boots.

2 DAYS AGO