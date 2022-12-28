Read full article on original website
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor signs executive order to fill Danny Rampey's House seat
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Two weeks after the arrest of newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to have his seat filled. Rampey was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Barrow County deputies. He was charged with unauthorized distribution or possession...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia agency leadership changes for new year
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces various agency and state office leadership changes that will take effect in the coming year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective December 30, to become Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on January 31, 2023. In addition to her current duties as Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Director, Jannine Miller will become Executive Director for the State Road & Tollway Authority, effective January 16. Governor Kemp will also recommend her to serve as Executive Director for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. Current Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tim Ward will join the Board of Pardons and Paroles, following the retirement of Brian Owens, effective January 1. Current Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver will become GDC Commissioner, also effective January 1. DJJ Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as Interim Commissioner.
Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
wuga.org
Georgia’s new laws starting on Jan. 1
With the start of 2023, several new Georgia laws will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here’s an explanation of what to expect. While most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, the General Assembly delayed some laws, or parts of laws, until Jan 1. The General Assembly usually delays laws dealing with taxes collected on a yearly basis.
Georgia establishes its own health insurance portal, Georgia Access
ATLANTA — After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance. The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health insurance companies...
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
WRDW-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Not even 2022 could defeat Georgia's farmers and ag workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- 2022 may not have been the luckiest number for any of us, especially due to the turbulent economy. But one thing is certain: the year that sometimes felt impossible to overcome could not break Georgia's farmers and ag workers. In this edition of "On the Farm," we...
Millions of adults and children will likely be re-evaluated for Medicaid eligibility in 2023
The Georgia Department of Human Services and Department of Community Health are asking low-income families currently enrolled in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids to update their contact information in the state’s public health insurance portal, Georgia GateWay. If they don't, they could lose coverage in 2023. GPB’s Sofi Gratas explains.
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
The Supreme Court this week blocked the White House from lifting Title 42 — the public health order put in place by the Trump administration in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health grounds. Title 42 lets Customs and Border Protection turn migrants away at the border to try to stop the spread of the virus.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but...
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
Bethany Ballard prepares to take House 147 seat in the new year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bethany Ballard is the latest Houston County native to be elected as a public official. Next month, she'll take the Georgia house district 147 seat. Between beginning her campaign in May and being elected in November, Bethany Ballard says she's learned a lot along the way.
mississippifreepress.org
Run-off Election in Georgia Sent A Clear Message: The John Lewis Voting Rights Act Must Be Passed
To quote the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, elections can have consequences. “The vote is extremely important; one could even say it is sacred. In a democratic society, it is our most effective and effective nonviolent tool. And we must put it to use,” Lewis continued.
An Arizona court rules abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under pre-statehood law
PHOENIX — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of...
