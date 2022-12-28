ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces various agency and state office leadership changes that will take effect in the coming year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective December 30, to become Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on January 31, 2023. In addition to her current duties as Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Director, Jannine Miller will become Executive Director for the State Road & Tollway Authority, effective January 16. Governor Kemp will also recommend her to serve as Executive Director for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. Current Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tim Ward will join the Board of Pardons and Paroles, following the retirement of Brian Owens, effective January 1. Current Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver will become GDC Commissioner, also effective January 1. DJJ Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as Interim Commissioner.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO