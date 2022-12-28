ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia governor signs executive order to fill Danny Rampey's House seat

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Two weeks after the arrest of newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to have his seat filled. Rampey was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Barrow County deputies. He was charged with unauthorized distribution or possession...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia agency leadership changes for new year

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces various agency and state office leadership changes that will take effect in the coming year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective December 30, to become Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on January 31, 2023. In addition to her current duties as Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Director, Jannine Miller will become Executive Director for the State Road & Tollway Authority, effective January 16. Governor Kemp will also recommend her to serve as Executive Director for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. Current Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tim Ward will join the Board of Pardons and Paroles, following the retirement of Brian Owens, effective January 1. Current Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver will become GDC Commissioner, also effective January 1. DJJ Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as Interim Commissioner.
wuga.org

Georgia’s new laws starting on Jan. 1

With the start of 2023, several new Georgia laws will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here’s an explanation of what to expect. While most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, the General Assembly delayed some laws, or parts of laws, until Jan 1. The General Assembly usually delays laws dealing with taxes collected on a yearly basis.
WRDW-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Millions of adults and children will likely be re-evaluated for Medicaid eligibility in 2023

The Georgia Department of Human Services and Department of Community Health are asking low-income families currently enrolled in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids to update their contact information in the state’s public health insurance portal, Georgia GateWay. If they don't, they could lose coverage in 2023. GPB’s Sofi Gratas explains.
11Alive

Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations

ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
