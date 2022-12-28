Read full article on original website
Related
tribnow.com
Lillian Ruth Rape
Funeral service for Lillian Ruth Rape, 87, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Piney Creek Baptist Church. Burial in Piney Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. She died December 22, 2022. Lillian was born in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on...
tribnow.com
Cold shooting day dooms Rebels at C-P
In their first game back after Christmas, the Rivercrest Rebels traveled to Como-Pickton Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Rebels, a rough shooting day left them feeling less than merry and bright as the Eagles held off Rivercrest, 43-36. Both teams seemingly had trouble finding their rhythm in the opening half, but Como-Pickton got off to a fast start in the second half to give them…
tribnow.com
Lady Rebels roll past D’field
The Rivercrest Lady Rebels wanted to provide Head Coach Joshua Medlock with a merry and bright Christmas present in their final game before Christmas as they hosted Daingerfield. The Lady Rebels did just that, taking control from the start of the game and rolling to a 47-9 win over the Lady Tigers in the pre-Christmas matinee. Rivercrest led after the first quarter 16-3 and held Daingerfield to…
Comments / 0