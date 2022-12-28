In their first game back after Christmas, the Rivercrest Rebels traveled to Como-Pickton Tuesday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Rebels, a rough shooting day left them feeling less than merry and bright as the Eagles held off Rivercrest, 43-36. Both teams seemingly had trouble finding their rhythm in the opening half, but Como-Pickton got off to a fast start in the second half to give them…

