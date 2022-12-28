The CHAAMP Hawks Varsity Boys traveled to Paris to play in the 2022 Paris Hoops Tournament over the past weekend, winning three out of four seeding games and a semifinal game before finally falling to the ETHS Chargers in the tournament final. The Hawks began the tournament with their first loss of the season in pool play at the hands of the Chargers 54-50. A late push wasn’t quite enough for…

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO