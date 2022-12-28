Read full article on original website
Pamela Dudley Chism
Funeral service for Pamela Dudley Chism, 64, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, will be 11:00 A.M Saturday, December 31, 2022 at First Baptist Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Mt. Pleasant, under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. She died December 25, 2022. Pam was born in Williamsburg, VA on...
Douglas Wayne Traylor, Sr.
Army Veteran Douglas Wayne Traylor, Sr. 70 of Mt. Pleasant, Texas passed away Saturday December 24, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday December 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 131 S O’Tyson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455; with Dr. Kirthell Roberts officiating.
Lady Rebels roll past D’field
The Rivercrest Lady Rebels wanted to provide Head Coach Joshua Medlock with a merry and bright Christmas present in their final game before Christmas as they hosted Daingerfield. The Lady Rebels did just that, taking control from the start of the game and rolling to a 47-9 win over the Lady Tigers in the pre-Christmas matinee. Rivercrest led after the first quarter 16-3 and held Daingerfield to…
Hawks 4-2 in Paris Hoops Tournament, take Second Place
The CHAAMP Hawks Varsity Boys traveled to Paris to play in the 2022 Paris Hoops Tournament over the past weekend, winning three out of four seeding games and a semifinal game before finally falling to the ETHS Chargers in the tournament final. The Hawks began the tournament with their first loss of the season in pool play at the hands of the Chargers 54-50. A late push wasn’t quite enough for…
