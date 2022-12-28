ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Deadline

Anita Pointer Dies: Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters Was 74

Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, passed away Dec. 31 in Los Angeles. She was 74. “Sad to report my client, Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal wrote on social media. “Her family was around her at the time of her death. She passed peacefully.” The Pointer Sisters — Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June — grew up singing in a church in Oakland, California, where their father was a minister. Bonnie and June first began performing professionally as a duo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Where is Christina on the Coast season 4 filmed?

Christina on the Coast’s season 4 is in full swing on HGTV and here’s where the Christina Hall starrer is filmed. The American real estate investor has made a big name for herself in the real estate business. She is also a big reality television personality. Her docuseries Christina on Coast stars her as the sole lead. On the show, Christina goes around renovating homes.
TENNESSEE STATE
realitytitbit.com

Where is The Circle season 5 filmed?

Season 5 of Netflix‘s coveted competition show The Circle is out now with its first four episodes and here’s where it was filmed and where the apartments are located. The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28, and fans are already hooked on the new season.
OREGON STATE
realitytitbit.com

When do new episodes of The Circle come out? Season 5 schedule

A new season of the famed Netflix competition series The Circle is out now and here’s when the new episodes from season 5 come out. The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28. The brand-new season features a new set of contestants who flirt...
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West’s full name was kinda stolen from her mom Kim

When it comes to celebrity baby names, fans are always intrigued by what the Kar-Jenners go for. Chicago West’s full name appears to be a straightforward choice from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, however, there is more to their daughter’s name than it seems. The Kardashian-Jenner family has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy