Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Anita Pointer Dies: Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters Was 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, passed away Dec. 31 in Los Angeles. She was 74. “Sad to report my client, Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal wrote on social media. “Her family was around her at the time of her death. She passed peacefully.” The Pointer Sisters — Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June — grew up singing in a church in Oakland, California, where their father was a minister. Bonnie and June first began performing professionally as a duo...
OOPS! CNN Misses Midnight In Botched New Year's Eve Broadcast
The network played “Back That Azz Up” as midnight arrived without a countdown.
realitytitbit.com
Where is Christina on the Coast season 4 filmed?
Christina on the Coast’s season 4 is in full swing on HGTV and here’s where the Christina Hall starrer is filmed. The American real estate investor has made a big name for herself in the real estate business. She is also a big reality television personality. Her docuseries Christina on Coast stars her as the sole lead. On the show, Christina goes around renovating homes.
realitytitbit.com
Where is The Circle season 5 filmed?
Season 5 of Netflix‘s coveted competition show The Circle is out now with its first four episodes and here’s where it was filmed and where the apartments are located. The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28, and fans are already hooked on the new season.
realitytitbit.com
Josh Altman’s 2022 net worth depicts his ultra-successful real estate career
Famed real estate broker Josh Altman stars in the new season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and we take a look at the famed reality star’s soaring net worth in 2022. Josh is a man of business. Bravo‘s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles showcases the real estate maestro’s love for his field of work.
realitytitbit.com
When do new episodes of The Circle come out? Season 5 schedule
A new season of the famed Netflix competition series The Circle is out now and here’s when the new episodes from season 5 come out. The first four episodes of The Circle came out on Wednesday, December 28. The brand-new season features a new set of contestants who flirt...
realitytitbit.com
Chicago West’s full name was kinda stolen from her mom Kim
When it comes to celebrity baby names, fans are always intrigued by what the Kar-Jenners go for. Chicago West’s full name appears to be a straightforward choice from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, however, there is more to their daughter’s name than it seems. The Kardashian-Jenner family has...
Comments / 0