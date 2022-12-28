Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks has worked his high-wattage, regular-guy-hero amiability for so long that he was bound to experiment with a year like 2022 eventually. In the summer, he gave us an oily, flesh-packed Colonel Tom Parker with that strange barbed-wire accent in “Elvis,” then he took on Geppetto in the year’s other, forgettable “Pinocchio,” and now he’s been fitted for grumpypants, frown lines, and a self-made noose as a suicidal sourpuss in “A Man Called Otto.”
“Basically women are much better,” said “Women Talking” actor Ben Whishaw about the unique experience of being the lone male actor in a predominantly female cast. He discussed the film during an “Academy Conversation” Q&A with Oscar voters moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt and also featuring writer-director Sarah Polley, producer Dede Gardner, actors Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. Watch above. SEE‘Women Talking’ editors Roslyn Kalloo and Chris Donaldson on one big decision that ‘transformed’ the film [Exclusive Video Interview] “Women Talking” tells the story of a group of Mennonite women who have been systematically assaulted by the men...
Seven years ago, a frankly peculiar, quirky dramedy-heartwarmer from Sweden appeared: A Man Called Ove, based on the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman. It was about a grumpy old widower who snaps at everyone on his street – officiously enforcing the Neighbourhood-Watch-type rules about parking and recycling – and keeps on trying to take his own life. These attempts are continually thwarted when he spots some local outside his house breaking some bylaw and Ove can’t resist rushing out to remonstrate. But a nerdy, sweet-natured young couple move in next door and insist on befriending Ove, and their artless friendship relieves Ove’s repressed sadness and affords him redemption. Ove was played in the original by Rolf Lassgård (Wallander on Swedish TV) and now by Tom Hanks – renamed Otto – in this Hollywood remake from screenwriter David Magee and director Marc Forster. The goofy-friendly new neighbours are played by Mariana Treviño and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
American filmmaker Paul Schrader criticized Damien Chazelle’s latest film “Babylon,” claiming it lacked historical accuracy. “BABYLON is many things but well researched isn’t one of them,” Schrader said in a Facebook status post on Christmas Eve. The filmmaker who is responsible for writing “Taxi Driver,” and performing as writer-director for “American Gigolo,” also questioned whether Chazelle truly did his due diligence with his research for the film, which is centered on the rise and fall of a few Hollywood dreamers in the 1920s.
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap that Fox tried to cut flying scenes from the first ”Avatar“ for lack of plot. James Cameron knows there are plenty of people who complain about the length of so-called “hangout” sequences in his “Avatar” movies. But for him, those people are missing the point.
Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
Westerns aren't exactly realistic regarding American history, but they are emblematic of American values. Many Western movies emphasize rugged individualism in a lawless environment and good triumphing over evil. However, with the arrival of Weird Westerns, the story changed, resulting in an irresistible mash-up of genres. These unusual tales boldly reinvent the Western genre by blending supernatural phenomena, themes, characters, and other elements from other genres, such as fantasy, sci-fi, and horror, with Western tales or settings.
