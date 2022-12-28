Read full article on original website
Terrie
3d ago
What about us on SS that own our home that live at 200% poverty?? We aren’t eligible for any assistance but renters or parents with kids get all the benefits. Something is wrong with that picture!!
Reply(1)
15
Teresa Barnum
2d ago
tell that to all of the people who were already evicted and had to go move back in with their parents in a record numbers too little too late
Reply
6
Teresa Conley
3d ago
This is good thru 2021 !! Most of those people already got evicted!! So what good is that going to do now ?!!
Reply
7
Related
WSYX ABC6
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
wcbe.org
2022 Year in Review: New bills passed by Ohio Lawmakers
Bills passed in 2022 mean big changes coming next year in voting and gun laws. Plus, Ohioans will soon see new state-funded developments in their communities. Ohio lawmakers passed appropriations this year to make way for new job developments like the $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility coming to Central Ohio. In January, Governor Mike DeWine claimed that the Intel agreement amounts to the largest economic development deal in Ohio history.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
NBC4 Columbus
Criminal justice reform bill awaits governor's signature
Of the pile of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine has to review, a massive bill overhauling the state’s criminal justice system is taking up the most space on his desk. Criminal justice reform bill awaits governor’s signature. Of the pile of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine has to review, a...
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
orangeandbluepress.com
$300 Rebate Program Application Deadline, Things To Do
Stimulus Update: Deadline On $300 Rebate Program Application – just one day away. According to a published post by Washington Examiner, the Rebate program in Pennsylvania is aimed at providing some financial help to senior citizens or disabled residents in the state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income for both the renters and homeowners.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
whbc.com
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
countynewsonline.org
Drug Interdiction Task Forces Seize Over $64 Million in Narcotics in 2022
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022 alone, taking a bite out of the trafficking business in Ohio and inevitably saving lives. “Every ounce of fentanyl taken off the...
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
Ohio is among 23 states that introduced at least 340 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, a majority targeting education and transgender youth. Legislation that came the closest to becoming law was a bill preventing transgender girls from participating in school sports, part of House Bill 151.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
Comments / 28