ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Comments / 3

Vicki Capper
3d ago

I thought that the American Recovery Plan Act money. was supposed to help businesses, recover from the financial losses from the pandemic, not so the county could spend it on itself. But what do I know 🤷‍♀️

Reply
6
Tom smith
2d ago

The puplic and buisnesses should stand up to their elected officals and demand that money for recovery not useless solar. Cmon people fight alittle

Reply
2
Related
KIMT

Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KIMT

Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist

WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases

BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
RICE LAKE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon

BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m. According to Kowalcyzk, one of the...
BOYD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A person serving a life sentence for killing an Eau Claire man is requesting a new trial. 25-year-old Ezra McCandless was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 50 years in Feb. 2020. In Nov. 2019, McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth of Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect

Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve

TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor. 
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Woman Sentenced for Killing her Ex-Boyfriend Asking for New Trial

A Stanley woman found guilty of stabbing her ex-boyfriend after a jury trial is requesting a new trial. According to court records, Ezra McCandless, formerly known as Monica Karlen, and 24-year-old Alexander Woodworth had decided to go for a drive to talk when they got stuck on a muddy road in the Town of Spring Brook in Dunn County.
STANLEY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy