WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man in intensive care after informing former girlfriend he was unfaithful
BOSTON, December 28, 2022 — A Massachusetts woman is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail after being charged Tuesday with hitting her former boyfriend with her car and then stabbing him, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 27-year-old Lashonda Warner is charged with two counts of assault and battery...
WMUR.com
Family of woman accused of leaving newborn baby in woods calls situation 'heartbreaking'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has released a statement calling the situation "heartbreaking" and saying the woman has experienced mental illness throughout her life. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, has pleaded...
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
WMUR.com
Hudson man accused of planting cameras in bathroom indicted by grand jury
A grand jury in Nashua said there's enough evidence to charge a frozen yogurt shop owner for manufacturing child sex abuse images. Chanphanou Pou, 42, owns four Tutti Frutti locations and investigators said he set up a video camera in a bathroom, knowing that the store employed a 15-year-old girl.
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
communityadvocate.com
Man charged with passing fraudulent check
WESTBOROUGH – A Charlestown man faces several charges after he was apprehended at the Herb Chambers Honda dealership on Worcester Turnpike on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Aquiles Bernabe was arrested by Westborough Police after he attempted to pass a fraudulent check to collect parts from the dealership. It is alleged that Bernabe used a check from a business located in Rhode Island to make the purchase. Officers were able to confirm this with the business listed on the check.
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
Boston man, traveling with child, faces charges after bringing loaded gun through airport security
BOSTON — A Hyde Park man was held without bail after being arrested Wednesday for attempting to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday afternoon. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was traveling with a child Wednesday when he placed a loaded...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
newbedfordguide.com
28-year old Worcester man indicted for sending obscene material to a 14-year old
“A Worcester man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2022 and arrested the following day.
Bedford company developing marijuana breathalyzer test
BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...
'He Took Care Of Me': Raynham Police Honor K9 Who Died Unexpectedly
A recently retired, "lovable" police dog succumbed to a sudden illness this week, leaving behind a doting family, according to police.Raynham Police K-9 Kyro died at 10 years old on Monday, Dec. 26, announced the Raynham Police Department. He was honored by the Raynham Police Department at a s…
