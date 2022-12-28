BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...

