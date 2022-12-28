ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton mother gets life in prison for stabbing 2 young sons to death during ‘voodoo ritual’

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother who repeatedly stabbed her two young sons to death during a “voodoo ritual” in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Latarsha Sanders appeared in Plymouth District Court on Wednesday and was given two mandatory life sentences for first-degree murder after a jury found her guilty in the deaths of her 5- and 8-year-old sons.
BROCKTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Man charged with passing fraudulent check

WESTBOROUGH – A Charlestown man faces several charges after he was apprehended at the Herb Chambers Honda dealership on Worcester Turnpike on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Aquiles Bernabe was arrested by Westborough Police after he attempted to pass a fraudulent check to collect parts from the dealership. It is alleged that Bernabe used a check from a business located in Rhode Island to make the purchase. Officers were able to confirm this with the business listed on the check.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

28-year old Worcester man indicted for sending obscene material to a 14-year old

“A Worcester man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2022 and arrested the following day.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Bedford company developing marijuana breathalyzer test

BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...
