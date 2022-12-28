ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
Upworthy

Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.

Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
TWINSBURG, OH
Fatim Hemraj

31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."

Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
BURLINGTON, WI
Mary Duncan

Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Mary Duncan

“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy