Read full article on original website
Related
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Bustle
Kate Middleton’s Timeless ‘00s Outfits Are Dominating TikTok Trends
The Princess of Wales’ now-regal sense of style has gone through a major transition over the years, but niche groups of younger fans are now taking Kate Middleton’s earlier wardrobe as fashion inspiration. There are endless videos on TikTok under the #KateMiddleton hashtag showcasing her outfits “before she became a princess,” when she was giving peak Sloane Ranger. Online clothing retailer Remass has since taken this Kate fangirling one step further by curating a garment drop themed after the royal’s style in the 2000s. In a series of TikToks which now ranks among the user’s most viewed, a Gen Z girl is shown recreating Kate’s old outfits with vintage clothing.
livingetc.com
Clever sofa ideas for small living rooms that will prove a compact floor plan can still go a long way
Finding the perfect sofa for a small living room usually means striking a compromise – whether that's in size, comfort or style might depend on where your priorities lie. The ideal small space sofa would be compact yet provide seating for several people comfortably, but in an ideal world, it's got to look good and be versatile, too. Thankfully, with a little inspiration, you can re-imagine a sofa to better suit your small living room.
Designers say these emerging 2023 home trends were made for small spaces
Ring in the New Year with emerging trends that are perfect for tiny homes
Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns
Her winter-ready combat boots featured an unexpected twist, and we found similar styles starting at $34 Kate Hudson has been enjoying a snow-filled holiday this year. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently jetted to Aspen, Colorado with fiancé Danny Fujiwaka — and she's been bundling up in the chicest outfits to stay warm. In a new Instagram post, Hudson looked cozy in a royal blue sweater, a floor-length patterned skirt, and fuzzy black hat while she sipped on a cup of coffee. She paired her...
yankodesign.com
This raw + rugged concrete home floats on top of a hill in Mexico
Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao built a massive family home that floats above a forested hillside and provides stunning views of the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Built from concrete, the brutalist-looking home was created while maintaining an interesting relationship with the topography of the site. Called Casa Ventura, the home was designed to flow horizontally, and present a very open and fluid vibe.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture designs of 2022
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. And we came across a couple of excellent designs in 2022! They will add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility and functionality in the least. From a unique bookshelf that doubles up as a side table to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs in 2023.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
I'm a wedding planner. Here are 7 of the coolest, most unique ideas I've seen at weddings this year.
A lot of couples want their wedding to have unique touches, and these ideas for grand exits, outfit changes, reception details, and more are perfect.
yankodesign.com
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
This Cozy Comforter Set From Target Transformed My Bed
There's nothing better than feeling cozy, and Target has proved itself to be the go-to retailer for affordable cozy finds. Whether it's the editor-favorite and viral Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants and Top Set or the Cozy Chenille Bed Blanket, who wouldn't want to feel snuggly and look cute while doing so?! If you've ever felt an extremely soft sweater or a plush throw and wished you had bedding made out of it, here's your chance. The Threshold Cozy Chenille Comforter & Sham Set ($59) is the epitome of cozy vibes. When I came across this on the brand's site, I immediately added it to my cart without thinking twice. I knew I had to try this out, and after spending plenty of blissful nights underneath this soft and cozy comforter set, it's worth every penny.
yankodesign.com
This minimal + visually light seating collection is inspired by the gentle curves of the hillsides
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And one such design I recently came across is the Terra seating collection.
Organize your small front entryway in minutes with these 12 picks
Organize your front entryway with these helpful shoe racks, shelves, and storage benches. No matter how tiny your space is, these pieces will tidy it
Jennifer Lopez's Festive Dress Had One Standout Detail We're Bringing Into the New Year
Shop similar collared dresses and blouses starting at $22 This holiday season saw plenty of festive outfits — but Jennifer Lopez's non-traditional take was a true standout. Instead of opting for the typical choices of red, green, and tartan, the Marry Me actress celebrated in a bright teal satin dress printed with deep burgundy bows — and the cherry on top was the statement collar. The bold, pointed detail featured a single red flower embroidered on either side and gave the look a fun dash of sophistication and...
homedit.com
Split Level Architecture and Its Defining Styles and Features
Split-level architecture refers to houses with two or more levels separated by half flights of stairs. Split-level architecture is a mid-century modern style popular in the United States during the 1950s and 1960s. These houses offered more space than the typical bungalow of the 1940s. The style was also cost-effective...
Journal Inquirer
Color – The Key to an Exterior Home Refresh
(BPT) - From the paint on your front door to the pillows on your porch swing, your home’s exterior provides a canvas for colorfully expressing your style. But a big opportunity to leverage the power of color is often overlooked. Representing as much as 40% or even more of a home’s exterior, your home’s roof not only protects against the elements but can serve as a defining design element—particularly when color is considered.1.
dcnewsnow.com
10 light fixtures and chandeliers to illuminate your home under $100
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Brighten up your living space with affordable lighting. Last year, neon signs became popular in home decor. But that type of lighting is used to add a focal point or make a statement. It is not the best for illuminating your living space. Fortunately, there are many other options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100, which will brighten up any room.
The Montecito Home Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Filmed Is For Sale
If you’ve watched the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Netflix, you’ll be familiar with the stunning Santa Barbara home that they filmed it in. Now, the grand Montecito property can be yours — for $33.5 million. The bright and airy living room is where the...
sucasamagazine.com
singing the blues
We’re not sad about adding beautiful navy hues to our homes. Navy blue represents trust, stability and conservativism while evoking feelings of tradition and convention. The rich hue comes from the indigo plant, Indigofera tinctoria, which is native to India. The British Royal Navy sailed the world decked out in navy blue, but when they colonized India, they discovered indigo and, with it, a dye that was particularly colorfast and better withstood exposure to sun and salt water.
Comments / 0