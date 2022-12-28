ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
Tiffany T.

Food Offerings at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Disney’s Aulani is a beautiful and fun resort but there are also some amazing snacks and desserts to try. Because there are limited dining options on the resort, we spent a lot of time carefully selecting meals and snacks to enjoy by the pool. I have to say that the Ulu Cafe had the majority of our choices and each day there were different choices to purchase! Today I’m talking about the tasty things to eat at Disney’s Aulani and have chosen a mix of snacks, desserts, and entrees!
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released

New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
