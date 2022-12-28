Tuesday Round-up: Lady Bulldogs Use Big Second Quarter For Win; Bulldogs, Cyclones Fall In Holiday Openers

Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
cartercountysports.com
Friday Round-up: Ramsey Pushes Unaka Past Rockwood; Lady Cyclones Use Big Third Quarter To Advance
Unaka 58, Rockwood 42 (girls) The Lady Rangers opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never looked back. After Unaka held a slim 14-3 lead after the first quarter, the Lady Rangers held Rockwood to just two points in the second quarter to take a 29-15 lead at the half.
cartercountysports.com
Thursday Roundup: Rangers Roll Past Coalfield; Lady Bulldogs Claim Chic-Fil-A Classic Title
Unaka 60, Coalfield 35 (boys) The Rangers hit the gas early and never looked back. Unaka raced out to a 32-12 lead at the half and rolled to a win. Landon Ramsey had 19 points to lead the way for Unaka, while Joe-Z Blamo added 16 points. Johnny Douglas finished...
cartercountysports.com
Wednesday Round-up: Lady Cyclones Win OT Thriller; Hampton Boys Pull Away
Elizabethton 60, Pikeville (Ky.) 56 OT (girls) The Lady Cyclones picked up an overtime victory in their first game of the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic in Greeneville. Elizabethton held a slim 15-13 lead after eight minutes of play and maintained a 27-23 halftime advantage. The teams went back and forth...
Milton leads Vols past Clemson for Capital One Orange Bowl victory
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJHL) – No. 6 Tennessee capped off the 2022 season with a win, downing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, 31-14. Quarterback Joe Milton III turned in a stellar performance while filling in for the injured Hendon Hooker. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three scores, en-route […]
Herald and Tribune
Beloved coach honored for all he did
The late David “Butch” Williams was a fixture in the Fall Branch gym for 31 years – and now it bears his name. Williams, who lettered in basketball, tennis and track and field at Erwin High School (class of ’58) and died in July of 2020, was formally honored at Fall Branch on Dec. 12. It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving man, according to Sam Haren, who coached with and against Williams and became close friends along the way.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
wjhl.com
THP: 1 injured in Roan Mountain UTV crash
One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. One person was injured Thursday when a UTV collided with a car near Roan Mountain, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday. In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks […]
JC’s Memorial Park Community Center stays closed as repairs remain ongoing
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility. On Friday, the city announced that the center will stay closed until further notice while repairs continue. The programs typically held at the MPCC have been […]
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility boil water notice update
(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
The following is the final in a series of Veterans Voices reports on the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Before there was the Mountain Home National Cemetery, there was a United States congressman with a dream. “Preston Brownlow, who was the first district Congressman, wanted to have […]
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Snow brings hazardous road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, snow moved into East Tennessee and dumped some snow on roads across the area. For the most part, it stuck on the roads and created hazardous conditions in East Tennessee. The snow caused some cars to slide down hills and led to some driving...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities. Johnson City Kingsport Bristol Elizabethton Greeneville Erwin Abingdon
wjhl.com
New Equine Supply Business in Elizabethton
(WJHL) Justin McLane of Wayward Springs in downtown Elizabethton tells us about his business and the customers they serve. For more information visit them on Facebook or stop by their shop downtown.
Boil water advisory updated in Washington County
UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted. Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on […]
