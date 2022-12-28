Tuesday Round-up: Lady Bulldogs Use Big Second Quarter For Win; Bulldogs, Cyclones Fall In Holiday Openers

The late David “Butch” Williams was a fixture in the Fall Branch gym for 31 years – and now it bears his name. Williams, who lettered in basketball, tennis and track and field at Erwin High School (class of ’58) and died in July of 2020, was formally honored at Fall Branch on Dec. 12. It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving man, according to Sam Haren, who coached with and against Williams and became close friends along the way.

FALL BRANCH, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO