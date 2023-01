Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.

The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.

The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night