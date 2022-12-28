ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Woman Saves Life Of Stranger With Severe Frostbite During Buffalo Blizzard

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoNyy_0jwZz7lA00
Photo: GoFundMe

A Buffalo woman scrapped her holiday plans to save the life of a 64-year-old stranger caught in the storm with severe frostbite.

Sha'Kyra Aughtry was at home with her boyfriend on Christmas Eve when they heard Joe White , 64, pleading for help outside of their window during the Buffalo's "once-in-a-lifetime" blizzard , per CNN .

Aughtry's boyfriend carried White inside. The man's clothes were frozen to his body, and his hands were covered in ice.

Aughtry quickly went to work to help White, using a blow dryer to melt the ice that was stuck to his body. She started a Facebook Livestream to seek further medical advice after not receiving a response from numerous 911 calls.

"I've called the National Guard. I've called 911. I've called everybody – they just keep telling me I'm on a list. I don't want to be on a list," Aughtry said on Facebook Live.

"I don't care about nothing else," she continued. "This man is not about to die over here."

"I'm going crazy because I'm scared," Aughtry added during the live stream. "I'm starting to see his body change too much from the time that I had him – his body has changed rapidly every hour."

After seeing Aughtry's video, a group of men arrived at her home to help. They carried White outside to their truck and were eventually able to clear a path in the snow to drive him to the hospital, where he is recovering from fourth-degree frostbite.

White’s employer, Ray Barker , said White, who is developmentally disabled, may have gotten disoriented and believed he needed to report to his job at a nearby theater during the snowstorm on Christmas Eve, even though he had the day off.

"He was in a mess," Barker told CNN. "And (Aughtry) clearly saved his life."

White’s sister, Yvonne White , said Aughtry feels like family after she saved her brother's life.

“We were all trying to help each other and it was wonderful,” she told CNN. “And now I feel like I have a sister and three nephews,” she said of Aughtry and her sons.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Buffalo Woman Who Died in Monster Blizzard Was Trapped in Car for 18 Hours

A 22-year-old Buffalo woman was found dead on Christmas Eve after a monster winter storm trapped her in her car for 18 hours. Anndel Taylor was driving home from work but the quick accumulation of snow outright buried her in her car, leaving her unable to open the doors. She called 911 but even the emergency personnel trying to locate and rescue her found themselves trapped. “Fire department, police, everybody got stuck,” Taylor’s mother, Wanda Brown Steele, told WSOC-TV, questioning why a “state that is known for snow” didn’t have vehicles that could handle the snowfall. Steele believes her daughter died from carbon monoxide poisoning, suggesting that snow blocked the exhaust pipe, according to a GoFundMe arranged by the family for funeral expenses. “Christmas will never be the same again,” her sister, Tomeshia Brown, wrote on Facebook, describing Taylor as the “golden child.”Read it at WSOC-TV
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard

A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

CNN Reporter 'Disappears' While Covering Intense Snow On-Camera

CNN's Polo Sandoval was sent into the heart of Buffalo to cover the extreme winter weather hitting the area. If you've seen The Empire Strikes Back at least once in your life, you're aware of Luke Skywalker attempting to hike his way back to the rebel base on Hoth. Sandoval's on-the-spot reporting is the closest imitation of the moment, marching out of the whiteout to give viewers a taste of Buffalo's weather.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

‘Angel in Buffalo’: Woman hailed as hero for saving life of disabled man who nearly froze to death in storm

A mother of three is being hailed as a “true angel” for saving the life of a developmentally disabled man who became lost in a deadly blizzard in Buffalo at Christmas. Sha’Kyra Aughtry said she heard cries for help coming from outside her home at around 6.30am on Christmas Eve and saw Joe White, 64, caught in a snowbank and being buffeted by strong winds and heavy snowfall. Ms Aughtry said in a Facebook Live that her boyfriend Trent picked up Mr White and brought him inside. Ms Aughtry then had to cut off Mr White’s socks as they...
BUFFALO, NY
smithmountainlake.com

Homes on Lake Erie were encased in ice as blizzard whipped frigid waves onshore

Lakefront homes in Ontario were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore. Residents of the Fort Erie community, coincidentally named Crystal Beach, said the waves were crashing over their Lake Erie break wall during the storm. "Then the water has...
New York Post

Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party

How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy