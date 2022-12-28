Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
Police searching for suspect after deadly hit-and-run in Kensington
A 50-year-old man was walking along the street when he was struck and killed.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 5th District [VIDEO]
The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary. On December 18, 2022, at 4:00 AM at 8919 Ridge Ave (Graham’s Pub) a black male was seen breaking into and later burglarizing the business. Video surveillance recovered from the business shows an older black male approaching the front door at 3:40AM. The male breaks the lock to the door and walks away. A short time later he enters the property and steals money from the cash register.
Video: Police search for 4 suspects in connection with Hunting Park shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window. The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
WDEL 1150AM
Stolen guns recovered during traffic stop and arrest
Six firearms reported stolen in a Wilmington Police criminal investigation have been recovered following a traffic stop near Christiana Hospital. Delaware State Police said members of the New Castle County Governor's Task Force saw an SUV pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed at Wawa on Route 4, and the smell of marijuana led to an investigation. Police said the search also turned up about one gram of marijuana and 5.5 Oxycodone pills.
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
NBC Philadelphia
3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash
A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
phillyvoice.com
Philly DA's office to add carjacking enforcement unit as theft increased by over 50% in 2022
Philadelphia's crime problem has been well publicized, and the city reached a harrowing milestone in 2021 with a record 562 homicides, including 506 by gunfire. Also, in 2021, the city saw approximately 750 carjackings, a 34% increase from 2020. In just the first two weeks of 2022, over 70 carjackings...
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
WDEL 1150AM
Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop
Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
Domino's employees unharmed in Hunting Park armed robbery: Police
Employees at a Domino's in Philadelphia were not harmed during an armed robbery, police say.
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
5-year-old recovering after shooting accident in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 5-year-old child was rushed to a hospital after shooting himself in the leg.The shooting, which police are calling accidental, happened early Thursday at a home in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.Police say the child was home with family, handling a gun, when the weapon discharged. The shot hit him in the thigh.The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and was in stable condition."The femoral artery wasn't struck, he didn't break his femur bone," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "According to staff at the hospital, he is very, very lucky."At this time, police are calling the shooting accidental and say the boy is lucky to be alive.Now, investigators are working to find out how he got access to a gun.
Arrest made in armed ATM theft at laundromat in West Oak Lane
According to investigators, surveillance video shows two men holding up the laundromat at gunpoint and then carrying the ATM to a waiting vehicle.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself inside Pa. home: police
A 5-year-old boy is now in recovery after he accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home, police said. “We found out the child was home with family members when he was handling a gun and that the gun discharged, and at this time, we believe accidentally shooting this 5-year-old in his left thigh,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to 6ABC.
Comments / 0