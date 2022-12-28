Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Duane Bachman of Auburn
The funeral service is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City, Iowa with a Military graveside service at the St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa. Arrangements are being handled by the Lampe and Powers Funeral Home in Lake City, Iowa. Powersfh.net.
1380kcim.com
Charlotte Thorn of Carroll
Charlotte Ann (Campbell) Thorn of Carroll, Iowa passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 70 on Thursday, December 29, 2022 surrounded by her kids and close family. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll with Rev. David Hagen of Carroll First officiating. Casket Bearers will be Jeromie Wanser, Jeremy Thorn, Gage Thorn, Nicholas Thorn, Tanner Thorn, Brandon Wanser. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Ava Thorn, Mercedes Wanser, Danny Thorn, and Xzavia Rebhuhn. Burial will be at Merle Hay Cemetery in Glidden.
1380kcim.com
Marc Wernimont of Ida Grove formerly Carroll
Marc A. Wernimont, age 56, of Ida Grove, and formerly of Carroll, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska from complications of a stroke suffered on Christmas Day. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Sharp Funeral Home...
1380kcim.com
Linda Gibson of Scranton
Linda Gibson, age 82, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Glen Oaks Care Center in Urbandale surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2022 at the Scranton Community Building from 1 – 3 P.M. A private graveside service will be held at the Scranton Township Cemetery.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
KETV.com
'People just love fireworks': Fireworks stores open for New Year's in Council Bluffs on Thursday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — We just unwrapped a holiday and now ahead of the next, firework stores are opening their doors for a big boom of sales. "You'll have the people that'll put on the whole neighborhood special. Some of those people will be looking for assistance with shows. It can be anything from the 'little pop pop snaps' all the way up to the full fan cakes, artillery shells," Keith Keller, vice president of Wild Willy's.
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday. The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC. Police didn’t...
Linda Fay Obituary
Linda Fay, age 60, of Lewis, IA, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA. Survived by her husband Brett Fay of Lewis, and many more family. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Broadcasting News Department Shares Its Top Stories Of 2022
We cover a huge variety of different stories throughout the year here at Carroll Broadcasting. From motor vehicle accidents to court records to city council meetings. Some stories stick in the memory of news department staff more than others. Here’s News Director Nathan Konz to share those with you.
