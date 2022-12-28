Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Bleacher Report
Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State OT
— Very good athletic ability with light feet, fluid movement skills and the ability to retain his balance and recover out of compromising positions. — Proficient run-blocker with the footwork and leverage to consistently fit, control, steer and sustain blocks while being a weapon on the move off of combo blocks, cut-offs and screens.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bears and Lions Game Day Preview
A look at the key statistics and individual matchups with an injury report and team rankings for the Bears and Lions game
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Bleacher Report
Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury
The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Bleacher Report
NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January
NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions
Two Week 17 games could shift the entire dynamic of the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills will put their No. 1 spot in the conference on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Buffalo must keep winning to hold on to home-field advantage. Cincinnati is playing for...
Bleacher Report
Nolan Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia Edge
— On passing downs, he times up the snap well and has good acceleration off the ball to win with speed. — Works to get to square during the stem phase of a rush to give himself a two-way go and has a nice hesitation/skip move to win around the edge.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation
A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame Edge
— Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with good leverage out of a two-point stance to help set the edge. — Solid strength to win as a power rusher with a one-arm stab move or a bull rush, and he's shown a nice rip move as a counter off of the bull rush that he can win with if he starts working to get on an edge.
Bleacher Report
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Joining Nick Saban's Alabama Coaching Staff After NFL Retirement
Former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is returning to his alma mater as a director of player development on Nick Saban's staff, he revealed on Friday via a virtual press conference. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, signing a one-day contract with the Green Bay...
Bleacher Report
BJ Ojulari NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU EDGE
— Accelerates off the ball well and has quick run-pass transitions versus play action. — Sets up his pass-rushing moves well during the stem phase by using a skip/hesitation step or stemming to the inside to set up an outside move and vice versa. — Has a wide array of...
Bleacher Report
Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL
– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
