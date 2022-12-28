ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit

The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
Bleacher Report

Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State OT

— Very good athletic ability with light feet, fluid movement skills and the ability to retain his balance and recover out of compromising positions. — Proficient run-blocker with the footwork and leverage to consistently fit, control, steer and sustain blocks while being a weapon on the move off of combo blocks, cut-offs and screens.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFLPA to Unveil 1st-Ever All-Pro Team Voted On by NFL Players in January

NFL players will reportedly be able to vote for their own All-Pro team for the first time this winter. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association will have players vote for the "The Players' All-Pro" team through Jan. 4. The results will be unveiled on Jan. 11.
Bleacher Report

Nolan Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia Edge

— On passing downs, he times up the snap well and has good acceleration off the ball to win with speed. — Works to get to square during the stem phase of a rush to give himself a two-way go and has a nice hesitation/skip move to win around the edge.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation

A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA...
Bleacher Report

Isaiah Foskey NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame Edge

— Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with good leverage out of a two-point stance to help set the edge. — Solid strength to win as a power rusher with a one-arm stab move or a bull rush, and he's shown a nice rip move as a counter off of the bull rush that he can win with if he starts working to get on an edge.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Bleacher Report

BJ Ojulari NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU EDGE

— Accelerates off the ball well and has quick run-pass transitions versus play action. — Sets up his pass-rushing moves well during the stem phase by using a skip/hesitation step or stemming to the inside to set up an outside move and vice versa. — Has a wide array of...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL

– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
MICHIGAN STATE

