Faribault Daily News

'We're just showing up everywhere': Faribault Mill has stardom

By By JOSH MCGOVERN
 3 days ago

Faribault Mill, formerly known as Faribault Woolen Mill, has been branching out and reaching markets across the country and around the world. Products are appearing on screens in exclusive streaming service series.

Now, Faribault Mill blankets can be spotted on Paramount’s series, “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner.

“We’ve been in shows and movies for years,” Rick Dow, the company’s chief marketing officer. “I believe Kevin Costner is going to be featured with our blankets. It was one of our best sellers they requested.”

The blankets are on the Dutton Ranch set because of Faribault Mill’s long-standing relationships with set-design organizations. These trade-offs allow for Mill products to appear on shows like “Marvelous Mrs. Maizel.” Faribault Mill offers the products for free in exchange for the exposure these shows provide.

“It’s kinda neat,” Dow said. “We like doing that kind of stuff. We basically get our biggest exposure when we talk about it on our website and social media.”

The glitz and glamour of Faribault Mill’s Hollywood experiences comes during a monumental year for the company. In March, Faribault Mill underwent a name change after acquiring a cotton manufacturer in Monmouth Maine.

“It mirrors what we’re doing on the wool side,” Dow said. “They’re doing it on the cotton side.”

In September, Faribault implemented its Spread the Warmth campaign. For every bed blanket sold, Faribault Mill will donate a quality blanket to nonprofits aiding homeless youths across the country. The project recently earned the mill a four-minute segment on the “Today” show.

“We kicked it off and it’s been gangbusters,” Dow said. “We changed our whole model to be more philanthropic.”

Before the “Today” show and “Yellowstone,” Faribault Mill saw the limelight in 2021 when the company partnered with the U.S. Olympic Committee to design and create Team USA blankets.

“We’re just showing up everywhere,” Dow said.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

