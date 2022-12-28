Read full article on original website
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups asks for donations
The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups organization is asking for donations to their pantry. The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is a group that is focused on the care and rescue different kinds of dogs.
Fairport Harbor Patrolman Kyle Ochsner, Detective Kyleigh O'Brien honored for outstanding work
Dec. 31—Two Fairport Harbor Police Department officers have been honored for the their efforts in investigating a violent gun crime and helping to secure a conviction of the perpetrator. Patrolman Kyle Ochsner and Detective Kyleigh O'Brien received commendations from Mayor Timothy Manross at the December meeting of Fairport Harbor...
Ashtabula train disaster anniversary coincides with documentary's TV debut
Dec. 29—ASHTABULA — Nearly 150 years have come and gone since one of the worst train disasters in the nation's history occurred on the frigid evening of Dec. 29, 1876, just blocks from the present Ashtabula County Medical Center. More than 90 of 160 people on the Pacific...
Local schools face extensive water damage
Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Some ranges sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot recalled
Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's are being recalled.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extending Wild Winter Lights
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is giving guests more time to enjoy Wild Winter Lights. Zoo officials announced Friday morning that the celebration will be extended through Dec. 7.
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
The house, at 1210 Robbins Avenue, was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor's website.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm
CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
Body found in Lake Erie identified as Lakewood man
Cleveland Fire Department is working now to recover a body found in Lake Erie.
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Cleveland Zoo needs your broken holiday lights to help protect lions, cheetahs
Do you have any broken holiday string lights or unused extension cords laying around? Instead of throwing them away, put them to good use by donating them to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
