Sycamore, IL

WGN TV

Adopt A Pet: Community Animal Rescue Effort

Lou Malnati’s will donate 20% of total sales from every order received from Dine-in, carry-out, or delivery on January 24th at their Wilmette, Evanston, and Lincolnwood locations. On February 19th, C.A.R.E. has teamed up with Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe in Skokie to celebrate National Love Your...
SKOKIE, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
aspiremetro.com

Jessica Lagrange Designs A Modern Classic In A Historic Chicago Building

Situated along Chicago’s Gold Coast within a spectacular icon of the city’s architectural history is an apartment home with an interesting history all its own. Designed in 1929 by architect Philip Maher, the son and business partner of famed Prairie School architect George Maher, the bold Art Deco building stands on land acquired by developer Louis Sudler, who struck an interesting arrangement with the previous landowners. The deal involved the trading of their house and property for an apartment, designed to their liking, in the planned building. That very apartment, with its unique and gracious full-floor layout, recently came into the care and creativity of designer Jessica Lagrange and her partner, Steve, who now call it home.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shorewood auction company giving unwanted gifts a second chance

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Many presents are making their way from under the tree to the return pile, but what happens to items that don't fit or aren't wanted?CBS 2's Ash-har Quraishi went inside an online auction company in the southwest suburbs that is giving these items a new shelf life.It's not the "Island of Misfit Toys," but an entire warehouse in Shorewood devoted to returns.It's all part of slibuy.com, an online auction company that also operates a deeply discounted dig store and fixed-price warehouse sale."Probably the strangest thing I've ever seen is a full-size hot tub come off the...
SHOREWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf

CHICAGO - A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit. 'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf. They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
ROCKFORD, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2now.com

Steamboat Arabia won't move to St. Charles

A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE

