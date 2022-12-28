ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Clemson, Tennessee know Orange Bowl can be springboard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It was an Orange Bowl trip that helped usher in Clemson’s current run of success. And maybe it’ll be the start of something special at Tennessee, too. The sixth-ranked Volunteers (10-2) take on No. 10 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy