Extensive damage to home after neighbor spots black smoke, fire
A house is extensively damaged Wednesday morning after a fire spread from level to level of a home.
YAHOO!
Man dead, second victim wounded in shooting stemming from fight inside Erie nightclub
A 38-year-old man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting that occurred during a fight that broke out inside an east Erie nightclub late Friday night. Authorities said the deceased male, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday at 11:58 p.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle following the shooting.
YAHOO!
Fairport Harbor Patrolman Kyle Ochsner, Detective Kyleigh O'Brien honored for outstanding work
Dec. 31—Two Fairport Harbor Police Department officers have been honored for the their efforts in investigating a violent gun crime and helping to secure a conviction of the perpetrator. Patrolman Kyle Ochsner and Detective Kyleigh O'Brien received commendations from Mayor Timothy Manross at the December meeting of Fairport Harbor...
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
The house, at 1210 Robbins Avenue, was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor's website.
Local schools face extensive water damage
Two area schools are now dealing with a mess due to water damage from burst pipes.
explore venango
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
YAHOO!
Ashtabula train disaster anniversary coincides with documentary's TV debut
Dec. 29—ASHTABULA — Nearly 150 years have come and gone since one of the worst train disasters in the nation's history occurred on the frigid evening of Dec. 29, 1876, just blocks from the present Ashtabula County Medical Center. More than 90 of 160 people on the Pacific...
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Malnourishing, Abusing His Autistic Grandson
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 48-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting and assaulting his autistic grandson. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old James Alan Guffey, of Grove City, on Thursday, December 22, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
animalpetitions.org
Horses Found Dead in Field With Puncture Wounds Deserve Justice
Goal: Find and capture the person(s) responsible for attacking and killing two horses. One horse was found dead in a field and another was found writhing in pain. Both horses had puncture wounds above their right eyes. When the owner of the farm in North Bloomfield Township, Ohio, discovered his horses in this condition, he notified authorities. Unfortunately, the injured horse was deemed mortally injured and was euthanized.
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups asks for donations
The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups organization is asking for donations to their pantry. The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is a group that is focused on the care and rescue different kinds of dogs.
Some ranges sold at Lowe’s, Best Buy and Home Depot recalled
Some gas ranges sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's are being recalled.
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Mother of Willoughby-Eastlake eighth-grader sues over alleged strip search
Willoughby-Eastlake School District workers allegedly made an eighth-grade student believed to have a vape pen strip down to her underpants to be searched, according to a new civil lawsuit.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Parent files lawsuit after 8th-grade daughter strip-searched at middle school
A federal lawsuit accuses the Willoughby-Eastlake School district of violating a teen's constitutional rights, failing to train school employees, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
