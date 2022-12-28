ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Cove, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

North, Central, Mount Airy compete in Chick-Fil-A Invitational

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) attempts to dunk over Starmount’s Zack Armstrong (25). Surry Central’s Layla Wall (12) boxes out a Starmount player. Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) goes up for a layup against West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Greyhound Cam Taylor...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Water damage to Mount Airy High gym

Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
aseaofred.com

Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff

New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
LYNCHBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Thoughts After Virginia Tech's 77-75 Loss to Wake Forest

Virginia Tech ended the 2022 calendar year on a sour note as the Hokies lost a nail-bitter 77-75 to Wake Forest. The Hokies fell to 11-3 with the loss in a game where they didn't have Hunter Cattoor or Rodney Rice fighting admirably to the end but just not having enough clean offense to get the job done. Justyn Mutts put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks while Sean Pedulla had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; but those contributions from Tech's stars proved to not be enough in the end.
BLACKSBURG, VA
alamancenews.com

First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years

“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
BURLINGTON, NC
randolphhub.com

Tim Moon’s Talent Showcase

This fall saw the return of a musical array of talents from students of Randolph County music instructor Tim Moon of Asheboro. Teaching at Evans Music Center for 35 years, Moon’s volume of students required two nights of performances to highlight the multitude of talent. First recital, Oct. 21.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Congratulations to Sandy Ridge Elementary on receiving a NC Academic Growth Award for 2021-2022. Join Oak Baptist Church this Saturday from 7 to 10 p. m. for live gospel music by New Salem. If you have not had a chance to ride by and view Lights on Beasley, please do...
SANDY RIDGE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Good News!

King Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.North Stokes High School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Lawsonville Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. London Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Mount Olive Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy