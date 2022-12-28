Read full article on original website
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Mount Airy News
North, Central, Mount Airy compete in Chick-Fil-A Invitational
North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) attempts to dunk over Starmount’s Zack Armstrong (25). Surry Central’s Layla Wall (12) boxes out a Starmount player. Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) goes up for a layup against West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Greyhound Cam Taylor...
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
Community raised over $90k for NC high school band’s trip to Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band is getting a big honor. The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning to head to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to […]
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro native to be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame
PASADENA, Calif. — Vince Evans began his football career in Greensboro. Evans graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1973 and is quite possibly one of the best athletes to come through the school. After his career at Smith was finished, Evans' dream was to play at the...
techlunchpail.com
Three Thoughts After Virginia Tech's 77-75 Loss to Wake Forest
Virginia Tech ended the 2022 calendar year on a sour note as the Hokies lost a nail-bitter 77-75 to Wake Forest. The Hokies fell to 11-3 with the loss in a game where they didn't have Hunter Cattoor or Rodney Rice fighting admirably to the end but just not having enough clean offense to get the job done. Justyn Mutts put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks while Sean Pedulla had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; but those contributions from Tech's stars proved to not be enough in the end.
alamancenews.com
First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years
“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
alamancenews.com
Clover Garden player hits 1,000-point milestone during holiday tournament
Quite a tournament performance for Clover Garden’s Reagan Allison: she scores 1,000th career point, she’s named MVP for tournament, team wins championship. Reagan Allison set a goal when she began playing high school basketball for Clover Garden. She kept that on her radar all the way to reaching...
wschronicle.com
Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service
Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
randolphhub.com
Tim Moon’s Talent Showcase
This fall saw the return of a musical array of talents from students of Randolph County music instructor Tim Moon of Asheboro. Teaching at Evans Music Center for 35 years, Moon’s volume of students required two nights of performances to highlight the multitude of talent. First recital, Oct. 21.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
Congratulations to Sandy Ridge Elementary on receiving a NC Academic Growth Award for 2021-2022. Join Oak Baptist Church this Saturday from 7 to 10 p. m. for live gospel music by New Salem. If you have not had a chance to ride by and view Lights on Beasley, please do...
thestokesnews.com
Good News!
King Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.North Stokes High School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Lawsonville Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. London Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22. Mount Olive Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award...
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville. Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor. Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County,...
Guilford County Schools doing winter repairs at 50+ sites after freezing holiday temperatures
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are doing repairs at over 50 sites during the winter break. The repairs are in response to the freezing temperatures that were seen in the Triad during the holidays and the impact that it had on GCS facilities. Crews have currently completed 23 projects since […]
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
