Read full article on original website
Related
massdevice.com
The biggest medtech stock gainers, losers in 2022
In another roller coaster year for medtech, these are the companies that saw their stock rise and fall the most drastically. The MassDevice MedTech 100 Index, which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies, reflects the performance of many in the medtech space. In a tough year...
massdevice.com
HeartBeam expects FDA to approve AIMI system for acute care settings in 2023
In a letter to shareholders, HeartBeam (Nasdaq:BEAT) founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic laid out potential regulatory timelines for 2023. Calling 2022 “a transformative year,” Vajdic updated the expectations for HeartBeam’s AIMIGo and AIMI systems. The company designed AIMIGo as a credit card-sized, 12-lead 3D vector electrocardiogram (ECG)...
massdevice.com
SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis partner on kidney injury treatment
SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq:ICU) and Nuwellis (Nasdaq:NUWE) today announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement. Nuwellis agreed to market and distribute SeaStar’s selective cytopheretic device (SCD). The SCD treats acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. It selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop cytokine storm. The system works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to help the body return to homeostasis.
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever - and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
massdevice.com
Asensus Surgical announces Senhance surgical robot placement in Japan
Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) announced today that it entered into an agreement to lease a Senhance surgical robot to a Japanese hospital. Kashiwa Kosei General Hospital (Kashiwa, Japan) agreed to lease the surgical robot system. It marks the second recent adoption of Senhance in Japan. In September, Saiseikai Shiga Hospital in Ritto, Japan, agreed to lease a surgical robot.
Comments / 0