Read full article on original website
Related
The Independent
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
UPMATTERS
Week 18 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Darren Waller had his moments last week, but that doesn't translate to a great ranking or projection in Week 18. I didn't notice any impactful injury news for tight ends early in Week 18. However, I have Evan Engram ranked high this week in a plus matchup against the Titans....
UPMATTERS
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
UPMATTERS
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
UPMATTERS
Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers have slim playoffs hopes and are small home favorites against the Browns in Week 18. The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot.
UPMATTERS
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season
The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
UPMATTERS
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.
UPMATTERS
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams
The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
UPMATTERS
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
UPMATTERS
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances. In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and...
UPMATTERS
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
UPMATTERS
Week 18: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Look for a rebound Week 18 for DK Metcalf against the woeful Rams. A plus matchup is why he is the wide receiver start of the week. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings.
UPMATTERS
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
UPMATTERS
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
UPMATTERS
Locker Room: Allen Lazard joins the show
(WFRV) – In a must-win game, the Packers played at their best defeating the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field. Now, a Sunday night matchup with the Lions looms large in week 18 as it decides Green Bay’s playoff fate. Allen Lazard joined ‘Locker Room’ to talk about...
UPMATTERS
Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be...
UPMATTERS
Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence after his on-field collapse
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement following the NFL player’s scary on-field collapse Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, Hamlin’s family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”. “We are deeply moved...
UPMATTERS
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Responds to Jeff Saturday’s Criticism
The rookie linebacker weighed in on the comments from the Colts’ coach about his celebration after sacking Nick Foles. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s ensuing celebration after a big sack on Colts quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game stirred reaction from Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who referred to the pass rusher’s jubilance as “tasteless and trash.”
UPMATTERS
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0