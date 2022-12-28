Mild with cloudy conditions Wednesday; Some accumulating snowfall for portions of the area Thursday

Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nice weather to ring in the new, but winter weather woes around the corner
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet weather to start off the new year. However, it doesn’t last long as a significant winter storm moves in late tomorrow night impacting most of the state. It will be a pleasant evening across the area to celebrate ringing in the new year with temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll see increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Early Sunday morning, areas of fog will develop after 3 AM, there may be some light rain or snow in Northwest Nebraska and perhaps a little rain north of the Tri-Cities New Year’s Day, but most areas will just see mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs from the mid 30s northwest to the mid/upper 40s southeast.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather won't impact New Year's Eve celebrations, but 2023 will start under fresh snow
SIDNEY - A significant winter storm is on track to impact much of the Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming, and northeast Colorado over the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday for the entire Nebraska Panhandle and Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. The warning expands into north-central Nebraska.
capcity.news
New Year’s winter storm may dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A New Year’s winter storm blasting western Wyoming is expected to roll through Laramie County on Sunday and Monday, leaving between 6 and 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
KWCH.com
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
The Nebraska City News Press
Law enforcement assists hundreds of motorists stranded during storm
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during the Dec. 21 and 22 winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, Dec. 22, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those situations have been along Interstate 80 or other highly traveled roadways.
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year
Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Neb. anglers help bring new life to aging waters in 2022
Anglers in Nebraska got a lot accomplished this year — just by buying a fishing permit. Regardless of their success on the water, their purchase of a permit — and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp that is included — helped fund more than $8 million in improvements through the Nebraska Aquatic Habitat Program in 2022. In essence, they helped bring new life to aging waters.
