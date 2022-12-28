Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles
(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Cleveland Jewish News
US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government
A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Border Police to be split from Israel Police, put under Ben-Gvir’s command
Israel’s Border Police is to be separated from the Israel Police and made into an independent body, similar to the Israel Prisons Service, under the control of the country’s National Security Minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. The plan is part of the coalition agreement signed between incoming...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden welcomes ‘friend’ Netanyahu’s new government
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the swearing-in of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ahead of power transfer, Lapid vows to topple Netanyahu’s ‘government of destruction’
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivered a parting shot on Thursday to Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming coalition, calling it a “government of destruction” and vowing to return to power. “This is not the end, this is the beginning of the fight for our beloved country,” Lapid said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden emphasizes two-state solution in congratulations to Netanyahu’s coalition
WASHINGTON (JTA) — In a statement congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu on the swearing in of his new government, President Joe Biden reminded his “friend for decades” of the U.S. administration’s commitment to a two-state solution, something that Netanyahu has effectively abandoned. Biden also emphasized a key concern...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli government
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for the formation of Israel’s new government. “I look forward to working with the new Israeli government to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region, and to advance the interests and values that have been at the heart of our relationship for decades,” he said in a statement.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jordanian king threatens conflict if Israel crosses Jerusalem ‘red lines’
Jordanian King Abdullah II on Wednesday said he was ready for a conflict should Israel’s incoming government violate “red lines” by changing the status quo governing relations at Jerusalem’s holy sites. “If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” Abdullah said...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud’s Ohana becomes first-ever gay Knesset speaker
Likud Party lawmaker Amir Ohana on Thursday was elected Israel’s first-ever openly gay Knesset speaker. The Knesset speaker is a powerful position whose holder sets the government’s legislative agenda and controls which bills are brought to the plenum for votes. Ohana will effectively run the Knesset and also represent the body overseas, while filling in for President Isaac Herzog when he is unavailable.
Cleveland Jewish News
2022: Israel’s population rises 2.2% to over 9.5 million
Israel’s population increased by 2.2% in 2022 to a total of 9,656,000, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday. Of the country’s residents, 7,106,000 are Jews (73.6%), 2,037,000 are Arabs (21.1%) and 513,000 are of other denominations. The population increase dwarfed the 1.8% growth in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan appoints its first ambassador to Israel
Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
Cleveland Jewish News
The United Nations is a factory producing antisemitism
Discussions of antisemitism in both the United States and Europe need to be based on current realities, not assumptions based on the events of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, argues JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin on this week’s episode of “Top Story.”. The leaders of conservative governments in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Omar deserves committee seat
I would like to address a recent criticism by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee of J Street in Cleveland Jewish News, in which AIPAC tried to misrepresent J Street’s opposition to the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged to strip Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee seat based on false accusations that she is antisemitic or anti-Israel. McCarthy, the same person who protected Marjorie Taylor Greene and whose antisemitic antics no one can dispute, wants to strip Omar and other Democrats of their committee assignments as a political stunt.
Cleveland Jewish News
IRGC commander: 50 operations conducted against Israel daily
Brig.-Gen. Esmayeel Qaani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Tuesday that 40-50 actions are carried out against Israel in the West Bank daily, reported Iran’s Fars News Agency. He predicted that the Palestinians would soon evict Israelis from their homeland. In August, IRGC Commander Maj.-Gen....
Here Are the Top U.S. National Security Flashpoints in 2023
Just one year ago at this time, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a massive military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.Few would have guessed that one year later, not only would have Russia commenced its operation but that Ukraine would have repeatedly defeated the invaders, America would have led the world in support for Kyiv, more than $100 billion in aid would have been committed to...
Comments / 0