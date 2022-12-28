ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Phoenix Suns (20-15) face the Washington Wizards (14-21) Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Suns vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Suns cruised to a 125-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, winning outright as 7.5-point road underdogs. Phoenix snapped a 3-game losing skid with the victory.

The Wizards secured a 116-111 win against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday to cover as 4.5-point underdogs at home. Washington has won 3 of its last 4 games.

Suns at Wizards odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Suns -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Wizards +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns -2.5 (-110) | Wizards +2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Suns at Wizards key injuries

Suns

  • Not yet submitted

Wizards

  • Not yet submitted

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Suns at Wizards picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 117, Wizards 110

I’ll take the SUNS (-135) on the road after they defeated the Grizzlies Tuesday. While the Wizards won on Tuesday as well, it’s been tough to trust them even with G Bradley Beal in the lineup.

It remains to be seen if G Devin Booker will return for the Suns Wednesday after he missed Tuesday with a groin injury. Even with his status unknown, SUNS -2.5 (-110) is an intriguing wager with G Chris Paul, F Mikal Bridges, and C Deandre Ayton still available.

The Suns are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 meetings with the Wizards and 13-3 ATS in their last 16 road meetings against the Wizards.

OVER 223.5 (-112) is where I’m leaning in this game regardless of Booker’s status. The Suns have put up 125 points in back-to-back games and those came against solid defensive teams in the Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns have hit the Over in 8 of their last 9 games against a team with a winning home record. The Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between these sides in Washington and 7-2 in the last 9 meetings overall.

