erienewsnow.com
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
erienewsnow.com
Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville
Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
erienewsnow.com
Investigation Continues Following Residential Fire In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation continues to determine what sparked a residential fire in Chautauqua County on Wednesday. Just before 2 p.m. several area fire departments responded to 6441 Hartfield-Centralia Road for a reported structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, they were met by heavy...
YAHOO!
Conneaut fire leaves four homeless
Dec. 28—CONNEAUT — Four people were left homeless on Tuesday afternoon when fire significantly damaged a two-and-a-half story home in the 200 block of Lee Street, according to Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee. Lee said there was a lot of damage to the second floor of the structure....
Erie Water Works busy with breaks
Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
erienewsnow.com
Man Remains Missing Since 2016 Fire in North East
A North East man remains missing nearly six years after his residence burned down, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Timothy Green, 61, previously lived at 57 West Main Street in North East, but his residence burnt down on the morning of Dec. 30, 2016, as a result of what's being called a suspicious fire.
erienewsnow.com
Mayville-Chautauqua Winter Festival Announces 2023 Festival Dates
The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is deep into the planning phase for the 2023 Mayville Winter Festival. A team of committee members is working hard to bring back experiences from past festivals as well as new elements for the event. The Mayville Winter Festival is scheduled for February 17th.
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
Two men were found dead inside an east Erie apartment on Tuesday evening. The two men, ages 59 and 64, were found dead in an apartment in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Emergency medical crews were initially dispatched to the residence. The Erie County Coroner is investigating these deaths. According to the coroner, […]
butlerradio.com
Minor Fire Happens At Treatment Center In Emlenton
Multiple crews responded to a minor fire at a facility in Emlenton Wednesday morning. The initial call came in around 10:45 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Davis Archway Treatment Center—which is just off of Route 38 near the I-80 corridor. Crews on scene say they arrived and...
erienewsnow.com
Morning House Fire in Girard
Firefighters were busy at an early-morning fire that called out a large response crew. The fire broke out around 4:50 Tuesday morning at a home along Neiger Road in Girard. Everyone inside the home, including pets, reportedly evacuated from the home safely. The home appears to be a complete loss....
wrfalp.com
Senior Citizen Injured in Home Invasion Robbery in Jamestown, Five Arrested
A senior citizen was injured in a home invasion in the city of Jamestown that resulted in the arrest of five people. Jamestown Police say two people broke into a city residence early Monday evening, tied up a 73-year old woman to a chair, held her at gunpoint, and assaulted her. They said the suspects stole property from the home and were aided in the plan by a getaway car.
One injured after shooting on Atkins Street
Erie Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Atkins Street Wednesday night where a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm. According to Erie Police, the victim gave multiple accounts of what had happened. Police used surveillance video and witness interviews to locate a vehicle of interest. When they found […]
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Erie family from the Middle East opening new business downtown
An Erie family originally from the Middle East is opening a business later this weekend, and the owner said he’s living the American dream. The new business owner said he moved from Iraq in high school, and in Erie it’s possible to follow your dreams. Salah Mohammad is a Kurdish American, and in 2008 he […]
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
An Erie church is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation from Auto Express Superstore, but as you might suspect, the church is going to pay it forward to another worthy effort that helps the homeless. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church has served southeast Erie and...
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
YAHOO!
Difference Makers: Cochranton's Chief Heather Beachy
Dec. 29—Editor's note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers. In the small town of Cochranton, a reader wrote in a recent letter to the Tribune,...
