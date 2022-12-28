A senior citizen was injured in a home invasion in the city of Jamestown that resulted in the arrest of five people. Jamestown Police say two people broke into a city residence early Monday evening, tied up a 73-year old woman to a chair, held her at gunpoint, and assaulted her. They said the suspects stole property from the home and were aided in the plan by a getaway car.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO