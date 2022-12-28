ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WUSA

VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back

WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area

BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter.  Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout.  "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days 
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO

With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made

Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Police: 5 teenagers assault, rob man searching for lost dog in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Five teenagers assaulted and robbed a man who was searching for his lost dog, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn. The man told police he received...
SEVERN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Armed men carjack woman driving with daughter, grandson in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking Tuesday in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way. Police said a woman was driving home with her adult daughter and grandson when she encountered a Dodge...
HANOVER, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

