WUSA
VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back
WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Local man fishes electric scooters out of the Inner Harbor
As people continue to dump electric scooters into the inner harbor, one man is trying his best to help clean up the mess.
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
Thieves Steal Dog Poop Packages In Baltimore Neighborhood Revenge Prank: VIDEO
With package theft on the rise throughout Baltimore, a clever neighbor decided to give thieves a present they surely would not forget and captured one lucky thief on camera. The anonymous neighbor noticed that packages had been going missing throughout the Baltimore area, and decided to start leaving packages with dog poop out in the Stadium Area neighborhood, catching one thief in the act on their Ring doorbell camera.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Wbaltv.com
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online
What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
FBI ID's Baltimore Teen Fatally Hit By Truck Christmas Morning
A Baltimore teenager who was fatally hit by a truck on Christmas morning has been identified by the FBI, authorities say.Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, 18, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Anne Ar…
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 5 teenagers assault, rob man searching for lost dog in Severn
SEVERN, Md. — Five teenagers assaulted and robbed a man who was searching for his lost dog, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:40 p.m. Thursday to the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn. The man told police he received...
myfoxzone.com
Texas Gov. Abbott asks for investigation into Atmos over 'unacceptable' response during arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy after many Texans dealt with low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, during blistering cold temperatures last Friday. Issues with gas were reported throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in parts of...
wolbbaltimore.com
Here’s A List Of NYE Watch Night Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
New Year’s Eve is fast approaching and those without a church home may be looking for a safe place to pray out the old and pray in the new. Watch night services are a tradition that many black churches participate in yearly, and for some, this will be the first in-person NYE service since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wbaltv.com
Armed men carjack woman driving with daughter, grandson in Hanover
HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking Tuesday in Hanover. County police said officers were called around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Swansbury Drive near Timberneck Way. Police said a woman was driving home with her adult daughter and grandson when she encountered a Dodge...
Hopes Crushed After Man Jumped By Teens Who Claimed To Have His Missing Dog
Police are looking for a group of Maryland teens who assaulted and robbed a man after claiming they had found his lost dog, authorities say. A group of five teen boys jumped the 43-year-old victim after calling him to the area of Stilllmeadows Drive and Dove Court in Severn, claiming they had his missing dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
