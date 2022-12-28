ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener

No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor

Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction

Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
Greyson F

Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars

Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy

PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
One-on-one with TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs' Heisman Finalist and on-field leader

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has just had one of those years. The senior TCU quarterback began the season not even starting for the Horned Frogs. Then, he led his team on a magical run that landed TCU in the College Football Playoff – they're the first Texas school to ever achieve that milestone since the format was introduced in 2014, by the way – and earned him a storage closet's worth of end-of-season awards.
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters

Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course

10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BJ's Restaurants Opens in Goodyear, Arizona

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. announced the opening of its restaurant in Goodyear, Arizona. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened yesterday, December 28, 2022, on a free standing pad in the newly developed Civic Square retail, office and entertainment development located at the northeast corner of North 150th Drive and West McDowell Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.
