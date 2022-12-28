Read full article on original website
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing TrioNikFort Worth, TX
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023MadocGrapevine, TX
Fiesta Bowl-bound TCU Fans Forced to Get Creative with Last-Minute Travel Plans After Flight CancellationsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
ABC 15 News
Michigan, TCU fans settling in ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale
PHOENIX — The Fiesta Bowl is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see TCU and Michigan battle it out on the field. Fans we talked to are excited to fill up the stadium and, of course, cheer on their favorite teams!. State Farm Stadium in Glendale...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
AZFamily
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener
No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
Fiesta Bowl 2022 in Glendale: Everything you need to know about tickets, teams, events, game and more
GLENDALE, Ariz. — On New Year’s Eve the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is back in the Valley. This year Michigan will match up against TCU at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Michigan is ranked No. 2, while TCU is ranked No. 3 as the teams head into the big game.
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Michigan football fans will be taking over Phoenix.Photo byAditi BhanushalionUnsplash. Metro Phoenix is already a haven for Midwestern snowbirds looking to escape the snow and cold weather. Walk around just about any corner and you’re bound to bump into someone from Iowa or Wisconsin. However, in the coming days, there’s going to be an impressive influx of visitors from the Great Lakes States of Michigan. With the undefeated Michigan Wolverines playing in the College Football Playoffs' (CFP) Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, there’s going to be a greater surge of Michiganders than ever before. If you are one of the visitors coming in for the game and don’t have tickets (they are costing a pretty penny), or if you just want to get out and watch the game with fans decked out in maize and blue, there are a handful of “Michigan Bars” to stop by this coming New Year’s Eve.
pokesreport.com
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy
PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
myfoxzone.com
One-on-one with TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs' Heisman Finalist and on-field leader
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has just had one of those years. The senior TCU quarterback began the season not even starting for the Horned Frogs. Then, he led his team on a magical run that landed TCU in the College Football Playoff – they're the first Texas school to ever achieve that milestone since the format was introduced in 2014, by the way – and earned him a storage closet's worth of end-of-season awards.
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
12news.com
Golfers in Phoenix for tournament surprised by rain
Competitors from around the country gathered in Phoenix this week to compete in a tournament. Golfers say the rain was a surprise, but they are pushing through.
12news.com
Travel chaos: Southwest Airlines at the heart of travel meltdown
Thursday is another day of widespread cancellations in airports across the country. Jen Wahl has the latest updates from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
fsrmagazine.com
BJ's Restaurants Opens in Goodyear, Arizona
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. announced the opening of its restaurant in Goodyear, Arizona. The new BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse opened yesterday, December 28, 2022, on a free standing pad in the newly developed Civic Square retail, office and entertainment development located at the northeast corner of North 150th Drive and West McDowell Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 250 guests and features BJ’s extensive menu, including BJ’s signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie dessert. BJ’s unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.
12news.com
'I'm furious': Travelers stranded across the country as 2,000 Southwest flights canceled
PHOENIX — More than 2,000 Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday nationwide, which meant another day of chaos and misery as weary travelers figured out what to do. It was a hard day, or in some cases a few days, for people who just wanted to get home. For some, there's no end in sight.
