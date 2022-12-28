ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is marking the four-year anniversary of the detention in Russia of American businessman Paul Whelan , whose continued imprisonment is one of several major irritants in tattered relations between Washington and Moscow.

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. A senior Russian diplomat says that Russia and the United States have repeatedly come close to reaching agreement on a prisoner exchange and a deal remains possible before the year's end. The Biden administration long has been trying to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP, File) Sofia Sandurskaya / AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that securing Whelan's release remains a top administration priority.

U.S. officials had hoped to include Whelan in a prisoner swap earlier this month in which they traded detained WNBA star Brittney Griner for a convicted Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout . The administration considers Whelan, like Griner, to have been wrongfully detained.

Blinken said Whelan and his family are "suffering through an unfathomable ordeal" and he again condemned the American's conviction, which was based on secret evidence, and 16-year prison sentence.

"His detention remains unacceptable, and we continue to press for his immediate release at every opportunity," Blinken said. "Our efforts to secure Paul's release will not cease until he is back home with his family where he belongs."

Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, is jailed in Russia on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless. U.S. officials said Russia refused to consider including Whelan in the Griner deal, calling it a "one or none" decision.

His family supported the exchange that freed Griner, but expressed fears that Whelan will not be released for years.

His brother, David Whelan, said when the swap was announced, "I think we all realize that the math is not going to work out for Paul to come home anytime soon, unless the U.S. government is able to find concessions."

Paul Whelan, 52, was sentenced in 2020.

