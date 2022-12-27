Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both taking huge hits in 2022, investors are probably scared to put money into the stock market right now. This fear is justified, given how much portfolio value has likely been lost throughout the year. But amid all the uncertainty out there right...
The Best Water Utility Stocks of 2022
Select dividend-paying water utility stocks make wonderful core long-term holdings for most investors. As I wrote in my introduction to 2021's article on this topic:. All utilities provide products and services that are considered essential, which makes them much more immune to economic downturns than most other sectors. But water utilities provide the most essential product of all utilities: potable water for drinking and other uses. And the wastewater services provided by many water utilities are not very far behind on the essential scale.
These Were the 3 Top-Performing Large U.S. Bank Stocks in 2022
The banking sector struggled in 2022, as investment banking revenue fell significantly, and investors repositioned their portfolios to prepare for what could be a difficult year and lower earnings in 2023. Investors are concerned about fast-rising deposit costs, narrowing margins, and the normalization of credit. Large bank stocks got hit...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
NEW YORK, LONDON Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equity indexes finished lower on Friday on 2022's last trading day, while Treasury yields rose along with oil futures as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path. In...
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Rivian Stock
The last year of trading has generally been brutal for electric-vehicle (EV) stocks, and smaller players in the space have been particularly hard hit. From a valuation standpoint, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have been among the industry's biggest losers over the last 12 months, with each stock plummeting more than 80% across the stretch.
Is Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Well, Fidelity Europe (FIEUX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. FIEUX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed the most recent trading day at $98.41, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel producer and metals...
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
Got $5,000? 3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
You probably don't think about how natural gas gets to your house or who owns the bridges and roads you drive over; you just assume that they will be there. And while you probably don't own a gas pipeline, a bridge, or a road, you can own a piece of them with investments in companies like Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). And the best part? They all pay reliable dividends supported by the cash flows from the vital assets they own. They all trade for well under $100 per share, so a $5,000 investment could get you a lot of shares.
Is HarleyDavidson (HOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Down 72% and 83%, Which Stock Is a Better Buy for 2023?
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) help businesses save money on customer service costs. This video will answer whether UiPath or Twilio stock is the better one to buy in 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 28, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 30,...
Should Investors Buy Dollar Tree (DLTR) or Walmart (WMT) for 2023?
With inflation and the Fed’s tightening cycle still very much the main factors affecting the economy going into the new year investors may want to buy stocks that can benefit from this market environment. Slower consumer spending could continue in 2023 with shoppers looking to save. Let’s dive into...
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
