Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
Packers’ Alexander: Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 Game ‘a Fluke’
The two division rivals will get a chance to set the record straight this upcoming weekend. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just over 200 yards shy of eclipsing Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season. The 23-year-old has had a dominant year and just about every defense he’s gone up against has struggled to contain him.
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Owens’s agent said that he had been in contact with the team. Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams.
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday’s huge game with AFC playoff implications between the visiting and favored Bills and the Bengals. The Bills (12-3) head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 17. This game has the second-highest game total of the week...
Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post
The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
Jalen Hurts listed as “doubtful” for Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as “doubtful” on their final injury report released Friday. He sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles win over Chicago on December 18th and missed Sunday’s game against Dallas. Gardner Minshew stepped in for Hurts and...
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game. Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations. ESPN...
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game. hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State. The win, however, was hardly an...
Watch: TCU Hit With Seemingly Phantom Roughing the Passer Call vs. Michigan
The officiating was called into question once again in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. The first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl could not have gone much better for TCU. The Horned Frogs ran an...
Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift
Influential bettors are on the Buckeyes ahead of the Peach Bowl. As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
Bucs’ Blaine Gabbert Shares Story of Helicopter Crash Rescue
The Tampa signal-caller found himself at the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon. Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert found himself at the right place at the right time when a helicopter crashed into Tampa’s Hillsborough Bay on Thursday evening. The longtime NFL signal-caller was able to assist with the rescue effort of the helicopter’s four passengers, all of whom emerged without injuries.
Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game. Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski.
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
The 10 Biggest NFL Business Stories of 2022
Our Business of Football expert breaks down the most impactful off-field stories of the last year in the NFL. As we close the book on another year in the business of the NFL, there is, as always, no shortage of topics demanding our attention. Here are my Top 10 Business of Football stories from the world’s more profitable and popular sports league in 2022.
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys (12-4) posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Drops Big 12 Opener to K-State in OT
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Kansas State.
