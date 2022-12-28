Read full article on original website
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
The third pick of the 2021 draft had been sidelined for most of the season following an ankle injury in September. Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was...
Week 17 Cheat Sheet: Bring On Hassan Haskins
A rookie, Hassan Haskins, gets his shot to take the fantasy football world by storm with Derrick Henry likely out in Week 17. Well, you're either in or you're out. Admittedly, a disproportionate number of my teams made early exits this year—win some, lose some, right? I didn't do well on the waiver wire this year, so I struggled with injuries and bye weeks across the board all season long. FAAB is a part of the strategy and part of the game. I was off the mark regularly. No amount of draft prep, player evaluation or anything else can help you with FAAB. You're out there on your own in the dark trying to make good bids. Just another year to learn from my mistakes.
NFL Week 17 Player Props to Target
Five players we expect to go over their numbers and cash in this weekend. The best way to kick off the New Year is with a full slate of NFL games! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just watch my fantasy team win a title, I want to start off 2023 with a nice payday!
NFL, NFLPA Conclude Tagovailoa Concussion Protocol Review
The quarterback is in concussion protocol for the second time this year. After an investigation into Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the NFL and NFLPA agreed that Tagovailoa did not show concussion symptoms during the game vs. the Packers on Sunday. Tagovailoa played the entire game and didn’t go into concussion protocol until Monday, when he reported symptoms to the team.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game
The news is huge for fantasy football players playing in their championship this weekend. The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country.
The 10 Biggest NFL Business Stories of 2022
Our Business of Football expert breaks down the most impactful off-field stories of the last year in the NFL. As we close the book on another year in the business of the NFL, there is, as always, no shortage of topics demanding our attention. Here are my Top 10 Business of Football stories from the world’s more profitable and popular sports league in 2022.
SI:AM | Underdogs Face Stiff Challenges in CFP Semis
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here is a friendly reminder to double-check your lineups for fantasy football championship week. (I started an injured Tony Pollard, because I decided to see a movie instead of watching Thursday Night Football.) We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Cardale Jones Signs With Indoor Football League Team
The former national championship-winning Buckeyes quarterback has a new pro job. As Ohio State prepares to play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, one of the Buckeyes’ Playoff heroes of yesteryear is keeping his football career alive. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was announced as the new quarterback of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League this week.
Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post
The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
Tom Brady Was Not Actually Dismissive of Hurts at Presser
A video of a press conference answer was cut short, making it look like the Buccaneers’ quarterback was unimpressed by a stat about the Eagles star. Tom Brady owns plenty of real estate in the NFL’s record books thanks to his impressive abilities as a passer, but he is also adept at another skill: the quarterback sneak. Brady, who isn’t known for using his legs otherwise, has been nearly unstoppable on sneaks during his career.
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
Georgia Football’s All-Time Team
QB Aaron Murray (2010 to ’13) RB Herschel Walker (1980 to ’82) RB Frank Sinkwich (1940 to ’42) WR Terrence Edwards (1999 to 2002) WR A.J. Green (2008 to ’10) TE Randy McMichael (1999 to 2001) OL Matt Stinchcomb (1995 to ’98) OL Pat Dye...
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more. Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
The longtime college football analyst gave his opinion on Saturday’s College GameDay. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today.
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 ... Welcome to...
What We’ll Remember From 2022: The Year of Chaos in College Football
From further realignment to battles over name, image and likeness to the expansion of the College Football Playoff, it was another 12 months of upheaval. As 2022 winds down, Sports Illustrated is looking back at the themes and teams, story lines and through lines that shaped the year. The year...
