A rookie, Hassan Haskins, gets his shot to take the fantasy football world by storm with Derrick Henry likely out in Week 17. Well, you're either in or you're out. Admittedly, a disproportionate number of my teams made early exits this year—win some, lose some, right? I didn't do well on the waiver wire this year, so I struggled with injuries and bye weeks across the board all season long. FAAB is a part of the strategy and part of the game. I was off the mark regularly. No amount of draft prep, player evaluation or anything else can help you with FAAB. You're out there on your own in the dark trying to make good bids. Just another year to learn from my mistakes.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO