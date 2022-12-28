Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
wdhn.com
Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism
The quarterback's teammates have his back in the face of the latest negative reports. It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.
wdhn.com
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday’s huge game with AFC playoff implications between the visiting and favored Bills and the Bengals. The Bills (12-3) head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 17. This game has the second-highest game total of the week...
wdhn.com
Jalen Hurts listed as “doubtful” for Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles listed quarterback Jalen Hurts as “doubtful” on their final injury report released Friday. He sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles win over Chicago on December 18th and missed Sunday’s game against Dallas. Gardner Minshew stepped in for Hurts and...
wdhn.com
MNF: Bills-Bengals Player Prop Bets
Forget the quarterbacks, here are four other props worth targeting. The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
wdhn.com
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Owens’s agent said that he had been in contact with the team. Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams.
BREAKING: Jammie Robinson leaving Florida State to declare for 2023 NFL Draft
This isn't the New Year's surprise that Seminole fans were hoping for.
wdhn.com
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fiercely Defends Kirk Cousins
The star wide receiver is sticking up for his quarterback amid criticism. View the original article to see embedded media. Kirk Cousins is somewhat of a polarizing figure in NFL circles. Some observers view the Vikings quarterback as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, while others dismiss him...
wdhn.com
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys (12-4) posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994...
wdhn.com
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
wdhn.com
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
wdhn.com
Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post
The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
wdhn.com
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game. hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State. The win, however, was hardly an...
wdhn.com
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
The safety is ending his career where it all started. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
wdhn.com
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
wdhn.com
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game. Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations. ESPN...
wdhn.com
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
wdhn.com
Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift
Influential bettors are on the Buckeyes ahead of the Peach Bowl. As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
wdhn.com
Watch: TCU Hit With Seemingly Phantom Roughing the Passer Call vs. Michigan
The officiating was called into question once again in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. The first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl could not have gone much better for TCU. The Horned Frogs ran an...
Comments / 0