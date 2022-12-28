The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its January monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building at 139 Stanley Road, Henrico. Members, guests and newcomers are welcome. The guest speaker will be Matthew Council from Lake Gaston Jetski & Powersports, who will talk about their line of striper fishing boats.

