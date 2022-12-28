Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Striper club meets on Jan. 4
The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its January monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building at 139 Stanley Road, Henrico. Members, guests and newcomers are welcome. The guest speaker will be Matthew Council from Lake Gaston Jetski & Powersports, who will talk about their line of striper fishing boats.
warrenrecord.com
Volunteers sought for Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program
Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to join the Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program. Applications are now being accepted for the 15-week training program, which will begin on Feb. 9. Upon completion, participants will engage in a variety of community service, outreach and education projects alongside the existing group of volunteers.
warrenrecord.com
Triangle North Healthcare Foundation launches scholarship for health professionals
Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has established a scholarship program to help working health professionals in the TNHF region obtain an advanced degree. The Foundation is seeking scholarship applicants who are currently working in health care and currently enrolled in health degree programs for associate degrees or higher. The program will...
warrenrecord.com
WCS announces Districtwide Science and Engineering Fair winners
Warren County Schools announces the winners of the Districtwide Science and Engineering Fair held on Friday, Dec. 9. The top projects from each school competed. First place winners in each category at the district level have the option of advancing to the State Regional Science Fair. Districtwide winners. Elementary School.
warrenrecord.com
Buffaloe to participate in qualifying Kyokushin Karate championship
The International Kyokushin Karate Organization in Japan has invited Senpai Christian Buffaloe of Warren County, a trainer/instructor at the Hollister Dojo/Gym, to compete in a special qualifying Kyokushin Karate championship tournament in Little Tokyo on Feb. 5. If Buffaloe can win or gain second or third place, he will again...
Comments / 0