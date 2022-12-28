Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Altcoins and Crypto Markets Set for Major Unexpected Bounce in 2023, According to Popular Analyst
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin markets could start to bounce back next year. In a new analysis, pseudonymous trader TechDev says that the crypto correction actually began in the second quarter of 2021, rather than the fourth quarter of that year after Bitcoin hit its all-time high.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin (BTC) ‘Still Trending Down’, Looks at Litecoin, Fantom, and One AI Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is breaking down Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Fantom (FTM) and one little-known altcoin that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 643,500 Twitter followers that BTC is “trending down” after two harsh rejections. “Still...
CoinDesk
Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin
Several tokens held by Sam Bankman-Fried’s embattled trading business Alameda Research were sold late on Wednesday to the tune of millions of dollars, as the firm's founders face criminal charges related to the collapse of Alameda and FTX, the crypto exchange Bankman-Fried ran. On-chain data cited by crypto research...
dailyhodl.com
Alameda’s Crypto Wallets Are Quietly Swapping Funds for Bitcoin (BTC): On-Chain Data
Alameda Research’s Ethereum (ETH) addresses are quietly swapping altcoins for Bitcoin (BTC), according to on-chain sleuths. The pseudonymous on-chain researcher known as Ergo says on Twitter that Alameda addresses are “digging around in the sofa for spare change” and swapping ERC-20 tokens for ETH and the top stablecoin Tether (USDT).
ambcrypto.com
With Litecoin steady at $68.23, can the LTC bulls breach this critical resistance?
LTC could face further rejection in the $68.89-$69.55 area if it moves above $68.23. TradingView’s four-hour chart showed that Litecoin [LTC] had rallied since 29 December, with occasional corrections. However, it faced a key price rejection at $68.23, which blocked any further uptrends. LTC fell below $68.02 after Bitcoin...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Texas Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
In addition to the $65 million sale to Galaxy, Argo is also grabbing a $35 million loan backed by more than 23,000 mining machines. Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings that will see the miner sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas.
ambcrypto.com
Going long on AVAX? Here is the “but” to this possible trend reversal
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A trend reversal could be possible if support at $10.86 holds. AVAX bulls could target immediate resistance at $11.39. Avalanche [AVAX] fell over 25% from a high of...
TechCrunch
Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?
The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Bitcoin is likely heading below $16,000
December will likely be remembered by Bitcoin’s (BTC) fake breakout above $18,000, but apart from that brief overshoot, its trajectory was entirely bearish. In fact, the downward trend that currently offers an $18,850 resistance could bring the BTC price below $16,000 by mid-January. A handful of reasons can explain...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin could witness a rough start to 2023; are these BTC holders responsible?
The count of BTC whale transactions above $1 million clinched a two-year low. Negative sentiment around BTC still lingers in the market. Pegged at 4331 at press time, the count of Bitcoin [BTC] whale transactions that exceed $1 million marked its lowest spot since December 2020, data from Santiment revealed.
dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
ambcrypto.com
Monero halted after trending upward the past month, where to next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Volume Profile tool highlighted heavy resistance at $147. The technical indicators showed bulls have some hope, so long as a critical level of support was defended. Monero...
ambcrypto.com
VeChain: Can VeSea’s achievement help VET on its price front?
VeChain’s RSI and stochastic were in oversold positions. The network recently achieved a milestone in its NFT ecosystem. A major bull signal was revealed recently by CryptoQuant. The analytics firm hinted at a trend reversal that can be expected for VeChain [VET]. Indeed, the token did not perform up...
