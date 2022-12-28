ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
astaga.com

Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level

Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot

The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
NASDAQ

Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up

Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis

Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
CoinDesk

Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

Several tokens held by Sam Bankman-Fried’s embattled trading business Alameda Research were sold late on Wednesday to the tune of millions of dollars, as the firm's founders face criminal charges related to the collapse of Alameda and FTX, the crypto exchange Bankman-Fried ran. On-chain data cited by crypto research...
dailyhodl.com

Alameda’s Crypto Wallets Are Quietly Swapping Funds for Bitcoin (BTC): On-Chain Data

Alameda Research’s Ethereum (ETH) addresses are quietly swapping altcoins for Bitcoin (BTC), according to on-chain sleuths. The pseudonymous on-chain researcher known as Ergo says on Twitter that Alameda addresses are “digging around in the sofa for spare change” and swapping ERC-20 tokens for ETH and the top stablecoin Tether (USDT).
ambcrypto.com

With Litecoin steady at $68.23, can the LTC bulls breach this critical resistance?

LTC could face further rejection in the $68.89-$69.55 area if it moves above $68.23. TradingView’s four-hour chart showed that Litecoin [LTC] had rallied since 29 December, with occasional corrections. However, it faced a key price rejection at $68.23, which blocked any further uptrends. LTC fell below $68.02 after Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com

Going long on AVAX? Here is the “but” to this possible trend reversal

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A trend reversal could be possible if support at $10.86 holds. AVAX bulls could target immediate resistance at $11.39. Avalanche [AVAX] fell over 25% from a high of...
TechCrunch

Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?

The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why Bitcoin is likely heading below $16,000

December will likely be remembered by Bitcoin’s (BTC) fake breakout above $18,000, but apart from that brief overshoot, its trajectory was entirely bearish. In fact, the downward trend that currently offers an $18,850 resistance could bring the BTC price below $16,000 by mid-January. A handful of reasons can explain...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin could witness a rough start to 2023; are these BTC holders responsible?

The count of BTC whale transactions above $1 million clinched a two-year low. Negative sentiment around BTC still lingers in the market. Pegged at 4331 at press time, the count of Bitcoin [BTC] whale transactions that exceed $1 million marked its lowest spot since December 2020, data from Santiment revealed.
ambcrypto.com

Monero halted after trending upward the past month, where to next?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Volume Profile tool highlighted heavy resistance at $147. The technical indicators showed bulls have some hope, so long as a critical level of support was defended. Monero...
ambcrypto.com

VeChain: Can VeSea’s achievement help VET on its price front?

VeChain’s RSI and stochastic were in oversold positions. The network recently achieved a milestone in its NFT ecosystem. A major bull signal was revealed recently by CryptoQuant. The analytics firm hinted at a trend reversal that can be expected for VeChain [VET]. Indeed, the token did not perform up...

