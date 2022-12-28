ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Thomas Rhett Sitting On 20 New Songs That Are The 'Favorite Of His Career'

By Logan DeLoye
WBCT B-93
WBCT B-93
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFgEY_0jwZbfCp00
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett is planning to record a handful of songs in the studio when his children go back to school after the holiday break . The country superstar shared a message on his Instagram story that detailed just how many songs were in queue to be recorded, and just how special these songs will be to his career.

"Sitting on 20 songs that might be my favorite of my career. Just need the kids to get back in school so I can go to the studio haha," the story read. As fans patiently await these highly-anticipated singles, they can look forward to 2023's "Home Team" tour with dates spread out all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQmfA_0jwZbfCp00

Rhett recently posted a video on Instagram that detailed each city that the tour would hit by wearing a sports jersey from the citys' "home team."

"Do you spot your home team? That means we’re bringing the #HomeTeam 23 Tour to YOU. Get tickets for all dates at the link in my bio... so stoked to get back out on the road 🤘⚡️," the post read.

Rhett will be touring across Canada, Europe, and a handful of American states including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi, and more in 2023!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
TheDailyBeast

Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91

If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBCT B-93

WBCT B-93

Grand Rapids, MI
1K+
Followers
728
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo Country

 https://b93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy