ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number No. 12!

Nick Cannon officially welcomed his twelfth child on Thursday, a daughter named Halo. The baby’s mother, Alyssa Scott, shared an adorable new photo of their newborn daughter and also paid tribute to the son the pair lost to brain cancer in 2021.Dec. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com

New York man helps save dozens by breaking into school to stay warm during historic blizzard

As temperatures dropped amid the deadly New York winter storm and many people were left stranded outside, one New York man took action. Jay Withey's truck was running low on fuel as he was left stranded in Cheektowaga, New York, just east of Buffalo, on Friday, Dec. 23. As he began to encounter more people who were stuck outdoors with nowhere to go, he decided to seek refuge inside Pine Hill School.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
TODAY.com

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hits $1 billion faster than original film

James Cameron’s long-awaited movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” hit a major box office milestone after brining in $1 billion in sales in just two weeks. The sequel achieved the benchmark nearly one week faster than the original film did in 2009.Dec. 29, 2022.
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes video with family

Kim Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself, her sisters, and mom, posing together at their family’s Christmas Eve party. The post comes after speculation that the social media star uses Photoshop and editing in a lot of her posts.Dec. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com

‘Chaos’: Parents share their holiday travel horror stories

After travel cancellations plagued the country in December — most notably Southwest Airlines, who cancelled 70% of their flights — parents desperate to get home with small children in tow are speaking out about their disastrous holiday travel experiences. Karen Buono Johnson, 39, had no issues flying on...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy