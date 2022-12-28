Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Related
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
Husband on wife: "She hasn't come home for lunch for 9 months; she works a block away"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing daily chores like cooking and doing laundry while keeping the house looking tidy is part of married life.
Anita Pointer from Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters dies aged 74
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and 80s included I’m So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Fire, has died of cancer aged 74, her publicist said. Pointer was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills...
TODAY.com
Mom of 3 saves ‘frozen’ stranger she heard screaming for help during Buffalo blizzard
The death toll from the deadliest blizzard in the history of Buffalo, New York, now stands at 37. But that number would likely be one higher, if it wasn’t for Sha’Kyra Aughtry's willingness to open up her home to a stranger. On Christmas Eve, Aughtry discovered a man...
TODAY.com
Is mushroom fashion real? Hoda and Jenna play Trend or Pretend
Looking ahead to 2023, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager try to figure out if different topics are real trends or made up by their producer Sean.Dec. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
Nick Cannon welcomes baby number No. 12!
Nick Cannon officially welcomed his twelfth child on Thursday, a daughter named Halo. The baby’s mother, Alyssa Scott, shared an adorable new photo of their newborn daughter and also paid tribute to the son the pair lost to brain cancer in 2021.Dec. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
New York man helps save dozens by breaking into school to stay warm during historic blizzard
As temperatures dropped amid the deadly New York winter storm and many people were left stranded outside, one New York man took action. Jay Withey's truck was running low on fuel as he was left stranded in Cheektowaga, New York, just east of Buffalo, on Friday, Dec. 23. As he began to encounter more people who were stuck outdoors with nowhere to go, he decided to seek refuge inside Pine Hill School.
TODAY.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hits $1 billion faster than original film
James Cameron’s long-awaited movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” hit a major box office milestone after brining in $1 billion in sales in just two weeks. The sequel achieved the benchmark nearly one week faster than the original film did in 2009.Dec. 29, 2022.
TODAY.com
Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes video with family
Kim Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself, her sisters, and mom, posing together at their family’s Christmas Eve party. The post comes after speculation that the social media star uses Photoshop and editing in a lot of her posts.Dec. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘I wasn't even scared’: 6-year-old among hundreds rescued off stuck chairlift
Molly Thibert knew the minute she complained about being stuck on the ski lift, so would her 6-year-old son. So instead, she kept a positive attitude and told her son that when they got off, he could get pizza, a piece of candy and hot chocolate. Thibert, her husband and...
TODAY.com
Couple surprises family on Christmas with pregnancy reveal
Maya and her boyfriend gave their family in Indiana the best Christmas gift ever when they revealed their pregnancy during a group photo shoot. At first some weren’t sure if it was real until the sonogram was shared.Dec. 31, 2022.
TODAY.com
‘Chaos’: Parents share their holiday travel horror stories
After travel cancellations plagued the country in December — most notably Southwest Airlines, who cancelled 70% of their flights — parents desperate to get home with small children in tow are speaking out about their disastrous holiday travel experiences. Karen Buono Johnson, 39, had no issues flying on...
Comments / 0