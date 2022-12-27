Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 7WM89QPYUC. Just as our computers and phones need software updates, our minds need to be updated and reprogrammed to align with our goals and desires. "The ability to achieve your highest aspirations and taste victory depends on two things: belief and action"~ A quote from The American Management Association. From what I can surmise, most of our beliefs are formed in childhood, and many of those beliefs prevent us from achieving what we see as personal success. Our parents taught us their views and programmed how we would live our lives and what was expected of us. But beliefs are not etched in stone. We must change and update them according to what best serves our purpose.

