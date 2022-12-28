ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Local landowners help UAS test range

PENDLETON – The Pendleton UAS Range has flown 22,000 operations in 2022, and Range Manager Darryl Abling says 2023 will see more business. During the year, PUR has welcomed several new clients who are leasing hangar space as they work on perfecting their products. Abling said that the airspace,...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire displaces three people in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – No one was injured in a residential structure fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. Due to substantial fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic, three people who lived there did have to arrange for temporary housing. Firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“Makes it really hard to keep your door open,” Umatilla flower shop concerned over online floral gifting brands duping customers

UMATILLA, Wash. — It’s a family affair inside this downtown Umatilla flower shop. A mother and her two daughters carefully craft arrangements for customers near and far. “The flower company for us here was actually a name that we reused from our grandma who had a flower shop in Chehalis, Washington and when we restarted a flower shop we threw...
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Scott arrested for assaulting an officer

PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

One killed in crash on I-84

On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Officers Seek to Locate Franklin County Prowler [VIDEO]

Strange 'prowler' sought by Franklin County Deputies. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this man was seen walking and lurking around a Franklin County residence on Thursday. Deputies did not say where this incident occurred, but the homeowner was shaken enough that they reported it to authorities. They said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Mother, daughter safe after discovering home on fire

KENNEWICK – A mother and her 11-year-old daughter escaped injury after pulling into their garage Tuesday night and discovering their home was on fire. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, along with mutual aid crews from the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire District No. 1, were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. to the home on the 9000 block of West Klamath Street.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy