Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by...
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Local landowners help UAS test range
PENDLETON – The Pendleton UAS Range has flown 22,000 operations in 2022, and Range Manager Darryl Abling says 2023 will see more business. During the year, PUR has welcomed several new clients who are leasing hangar space as they work on perfecting their products. Abling said that the airspace,...
Walla Walla confirms its first flu death of the 2022-2023 season
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday a person has died of the flu in Walla Walla County. County health officials said the person was over the age of 65 and had a positive case of the flu. It is not known if the person was vaccinated. The health department said the last...
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office introduces new cruiser cameras
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is getting a technological upgrade. Dozens of patrol cars are now equipped with state of the art camera systems. “We implemented cameras, I think it was about 22 years ago. I was the first deputy to use one, and it was the old VHS system,” said Sheriff Tom Croskrey. The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire displaces three people in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – No one was injured in a residential structure fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. Due to substantial fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic, three people who lived there did have to arrange for temporary housing. Firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
Hanford nuclear site solicits wacky names for its snowplows. ‘Snow-hattan Project’?
Name suggestions run the gamut — from the creative to, well, the downright silly.
“Makes it really hard to keep your door open,” Umatilla flower shop concerned over online floral gifting brands duping customers
UMATILLA, Wash. — It’s a family affair inside this downtown Umatilla flower shop. A mother and her two daughters carefully craft arrangements for customers near and far. “The flower company for us here was actually a name that we reused from our grandma who had a flower shop in Chehalis, Washington and when we restarted a flower shop we threw...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scott arrested for assaulting an officer
PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
elkhornmediagroup.com
One killed in crash on I-84
On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Elk on the move near Cove, Oregon (video)
Good things come to those who wait…and wait…and wait!. This video was taken on December 22, 2022, outside of Cove, Oregon.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
Officers Seek to Locate Franklin County Prowler [VIDEO]
Strange 'prowler' sought by Franklin County Deputies. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this man was seen walking and lurking around a Franklin County residence on Thursday. Deputies did not say where this incident occurred, but the homeowner was shaken enough that they reported it to authorities. They said...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Mother, daughter safe after discovering home on fire
KENNEWICK – A mother and her 11-year-old daughter escaped injury after pulling into their garage Tuesday night and discovering their home was on fire. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, along with mutual aid crews from the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire District No. 1, were dispatched at 5:34 p.m. to the home on the 9000 block of West Klamath Street.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
