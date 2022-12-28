Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: HYZN,CVX,SGBX,BRFS,CALM
Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.6%. In company news, Hyzon Motors (HYZN) posted a 20% gain after late Wednesday saying it will pay...
NASDAQ
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore...
NASDAQ
Innovative Industrial Properties' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc's 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IIPR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.25), with shares changing hands as low as $28.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, IIPR.PRA was trading at a 14.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
NASDAQ
TGNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as high as $21.24 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $146.31, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, NKE, NCLH
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 16,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
FRSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.84, changing hands as high as $14.89 per share. Freshworks Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed the most recent trading day at $226.68, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the independent...
NASDAQ
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
Comments / 0