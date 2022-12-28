ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1

There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
nbc16.com

Oregon Child Welfare Director appointed to Commissioner of ACYF

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Friday, the appointment of Oregon Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston to Commissioner of the Administration of Children, Youth, and Families (ACYF) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
cascadebusnews.com

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
focushillsboro.com

After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”

13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
elkhornmediagroup.com

If You Plan to Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks, Know the Law

NORTHEAST OREGON – As we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2022, many people choose to use fireworks as part of their celebrations. However, it is important to note that in Oregon there are laws related to fireworks that need to be adhered to. You can find more information on fireworks from the Orgon State Fire Marshal website, https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
focushillsboro.com

Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon

Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1

There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS

Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
klcc.org

New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents

Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
focushillsboro.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
The Oregonian

Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
