Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO