Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1
There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
Oregon Child Welfare Director appointed to Commissioner of ACYF
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Friday, the appointment of Oregon Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston to Commissioner of the Administration of Children, Youth, and Families (ACYF) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Oregon Senate Democrats list several new state laws taking effect Jan. 1
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Several important new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature will take effect on New Year’s Day, Senate Democrats said Friday, releasing a list of the legislation taking effect in the new year. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from...
New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023
What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
OLCC said to do this to prevent overconsumption this NYE
Excessive drinking is reportedly the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Oregon.
If You Plan to Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks, Know the Law
NORTHEAST OREGON – As we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2022, many people choose to use fireworks as part of their celebrations. However, it is important to note that in Oregon there are laws related to fireworks that need to be adhered to. You can find more information on fireworks from the Orgon State Fire Marshal website, https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon
Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
Greater Idaho Movement Submits Signatures to Get onto Wallowa County Ballot
ENTERPRISE–The Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition this week that, according to Oregon law, could force a ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. If enough of the signatures on the petition are found to be valid, the County Clerk will award the measure a spot on the county ballot.
▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1
There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
Wheeler asks lawmakers to prioritize homeless, public defender shortage
Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested several asks of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek and state lawmakers including addressing homelessness, bolstering public defender salaries and lowering the bar to forcibly commit someone.
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
Oregon residents who receive SNAP benefits and lost food in power outages may get replacement benefits
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who lost food in power outages can request replacement benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 days of food loss. They may request replacement food benefits equal to one...
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
