Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Local landowners help UAS test range
PENDLETON – The Pendleton UAS Range has flown 22,000 operations in 2022, and Range Manager Darryl Abling says 2023 will see more business. During the year, PUR has welcomed several new clients who are leasing hangar space as they work on perfecting their products. Abling said that the airspace,...
Elk on the move near Cove, Oregon (video)
Good things come to those who wait…and wait…and wait!. This video was taken on December 22, 2022, outside of Cove, Oregon.
Greater Idaho Movement Submits Signatures to Get onto Wallowa County Ballot
ENTERPRISE–The Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition this week that, according to Oregon law, could force a ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. If enough of the signatures on the petition are found to be valid, the County Clerk will award the measure a spot on the county ballot.
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
Be mindful of avalanche conditions when recreating outdoors this time of year
WALLOWA COUNTY – With continued rain showers and an increase in temperatures recently the Wallowa Avalanche Center reminds that this could test the snowpack in the mountains. Those who plan to recreate the outdoors should avoid steep slopes and terrain underneath those slopes. And if it begins to rain...
Deer Strike Near Baker City Leaves Three Injured
BAKER CITY – (Release from The Oregon State Police) The following incident occurred on 12/29/2022 at 12:13 a.m. From the OSP:. A red dodge sedan was traveling on 1-84 west bound near milepost 294 when a deer entered the roadway. The driver of the sedan applied the brakes and attempted to avoid colliding with the deer. The sedan collided with the deer and the brake application induced a slide and yaw. The sedan slid off of the roadway onto the west bound shoulder, where it tripped and rolled. During the roll the front right and back left passengers were ejected. The sedan came to its final, uncontrolled rest on the westbound shoulder on its wheels, facing the roadway. The driver and two passengers were transported to St. Alphonsus hospital in Baker city for injuries. The sedan was towed by roadrunner towing of Baker City and taken to their lot due to damage.
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
Deputies Working Hard to Stop Impaired Drivers
BAKER COUNTY – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is continuing saturation patrols in the county. Since mid-December and continuing through January 2, 2023, deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting saturation patrols in an effort to target impaired drivers. BCSO encourages everyone to...
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
A pickup truck passenger was killed on Interstate 84 and the driver was injured when a tree fell on the truck on Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
One killed in crash on I-84
On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
Scott arrested for assaulting an officer
PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
