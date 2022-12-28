ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves fall in tough matchup to Jaguars

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
NEWBERRY — A big-time matchup in Eleazer Arena last week did not go in the favor of the Newberry College men’s basketball team (7-5, 1-2 SAC) as they fell fell to nationally ranked Augusta University Jaguars, 81-72.

Freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) led the Wolves for the first time in career, having 17 points. Senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) had 13 points, followed by sophomore Andrew Robinson (Lexington) with 12.

The sides were knotted at six with just a few minutes in before back-to-back layups from Joseph and Robinson quickly gave the Wolves a four-point lead. A free throw from Downs pushed the Wolves lead up to five before the Jaguars started their climb back and tied the game at 13 with 11:30 left in the half. The Jaguars grew to an 11-point lead with 5:42 left in the half, but a three-pointer from Joseph followed by a layup from McCollum got the Wolves to within six with five minutes left in the half. Augusta kept their momentum going, going into the break with a 34-27 lead over the Wolves.

The Jaguars kept their steady lead throughout the start of the second half, but a three pointer from Robin cut their deficient to six with just 12:43 left in the game. Augusta continued to grow its lead, growing as high as 16 with just 2:38 left.

Byrd’s help led the Wolves to work to within 8 with under a minute left, but the margin was too much as the Jaguars finished out to win 81-72.

