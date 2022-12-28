ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired

Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A police officer in Tampa , Florida , who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

The woman was being arrested for trespassing, according to the release. A body camera video shows her refusing to leave Damon's vehicle while parked at the Orient Road Jail and telling the officer, “I want you to drag me."

Damon then removes the woman from the vehicle and pulls her by the arm across a concrete floor, stopping once to tell her to get up but the woman refuses. Damon drags the woman to a doorway then buzzes for additional officers to assist him before the body camera video released by the Tampa Police Department cuts off.

The agency said it revised policy in 2013 to forbid officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the ground. Officers should instead seek assistance from jail booking staff or other law enforcement, police said.

Damon had been with the Tampa Police Department since 2016.

Comments / 19

Eric Smith
3d ago

Should be reinstated. She got what she wanted. It’s called comply. Stop favoring criminals

Reply
14
Tom
3d ago

I don’t know how these police officers keep their cool with some of these dredges of society

Reply
13
Kenneth Ferguson
3d ago

Guess next time she will stand up and walk when asked road rash works miracles

Reply
7
 

